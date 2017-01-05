Rozan Residence / RYRA Studio

Design Associates Yaser Karimian ,Navid Nasrollahzadeh, ,Hamidreza Gozarian, Mohammad Gholipoor, Shahrzad poohfam , Parisa poorshahrab, Ebrahim Roostaee

Detail Design Team Mahmoud Abbasi, Yaser Karimian , Navid Nasrollahzadeh, Hamed Tabesh, Reyhaneh Rezaei , Mina Vakili, Atefeh Lotfollahi

Structural Consultant Kamran Edraki

Electrical Consultant Reza Tavakoli

Mechanical Consultant Mell tech Co

Construction RYRA Design & construction studio (Ebrahim Hosseinpoor, Amir Nilforoushan)

Supervision RYRA Design & construction studio (Yaser Karimian, Abbas Riahi Fard , Farinaz Razavi Nikoo)

Rowzan residence is a private residential building in 7 story consists of a private triplex unit upon two individual flats .The site is located in Zaferanieh neighborhood, in northern part of Tehran on a steep slope which varies up to 16 meters from south to north which ensures scenic overlooks toward the city skyline. So it was a main purpose in design process to take advantage of this spectacular view, but in the north and east sides there is a camp with student rush, thus minimum opening was preferred to have more privacy and quietness.

The project is organized in three parts which settle on the slope gradually. The southern part is the yard and spiral car ramp which connects the street to the parking floor in two height upper. The middle part includes parking area and the twin flats and the northern part devoted to lobbies of the residence , both public and private, and the triplex unit with direct access to the northern alley.Here architects designed a perforated concrete shell safeguarding the inhabitant's privacy from the overlooking neighbors .It acts as a second skin protects the inner transparent mass which has been set back and let it have large windows with maximum possible light. This creates a unique calm in-between place which keeps you far away from the city next to that ,where water pond duplicates light by reflection and the bamboos, potted in oval-shape container ,add life and beauty to the space.This shell continues in the east side, becomes the single skin of the envelope which channels limited light and sight in ,but in the south with sweeping views of the city, it has been cut off to have maximum openness.

These eyelets and scratches have been inspired by functions behind. In north ,there are enclosures in each floor which oriented them towards a closed-shape and in the east, with open space and spiral staircases, the perforation orientation shaped in a more dynamic way .Diversified depths and length of them not only enhances the dynamism and vitality of the facade, but also boosts the lighting features and the overnight beauty of the building.

In the traditional Persian architecture, when privacy and introversion was one of the most significant features, windows have fundamental role in forming the appearance and identifying the architectural characteristics of residential buildings. However, with the progression of time , there is a lack of variety and characteristics for windows and they have lost their historical position. In this project architects tried to revitalize this historical role with an attempt to avoid monotony and boredom in the repetition of these apertures.