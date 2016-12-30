From 2016 to 2017: Architecture and Our Future

TLDR; Best of 2016.

Dear readers,

This 2016 has been a hectic, frenetic year with complex geopolitical, social, and cultural issues placing our world at a crossroads of an uncertain future. Do we look back into the nostalgia of a safe past, or do we step up and be an active part of a hopeful future?

As architects we have a tremendous responsibility in this scenario; historically, our profession has shaped the collective ideas of the future, generation after generation, by weighing-in on the crises that arise in our societies. In the absence of clear leadership to guide us towards an inspiring future, this is our opportunity to serve as agents of change for the future we deserve.

ArchDaily’s role is to provide inspiration, knowledge, and tools to the architects who will face the hyper-urbanization currently underway in our world. And I am happy that the orchestrated effort of our global team is working towards this ambitious goal, reaching more than 500,000 daily readers in our English, Chinese, Spanish, and Portuguese editions, taking advantage of the Internet to connect architects from every corner of the world and bring architectural inspiration and information exchange in an unprecedented way.

As we turned 8 this year, we unveiled a new site design and an improved building products catalog, both of which are under constant improvement thanks to the data we gather from more than 3 billion monthly events and interactions created when you use ArchDaily. One example is the “Recommend For You” widget that we launched in the sidebar of projects and articles, crafted specifically for each user and based on a recommendation engine built by our engineers and data scientists. We will continue to diligently focus on similar projects during 2017 by developing more data-driven solutions to help you navigate the vast amount of projects and knowledge that we have amassed in the “ArchDaily Iceberg.” We’re also dedicated to improving what we expect to be a useful tool in your daily design workflow, the My ArchDaily platform—a service already used by hundreds of thousand of architects to save and sort projects.

Our growth has also helped us connect directly with you, our users, in different ways. Reaching 2 million fans on Facebook and 1 million followers on Instagram has given us more robust settings to transmit knowledge and inspiration. Even live!

We are also teaming up with some of the world’s most important construction materials manufacturers—such as Saint Gobain, CEMEX, Hunter Douglas, Equitone and more than 300 companies worldwide—to bring you compelling content and the latest industry news. By connecting the projects that we publish with invaluable data about the products used to realize them, we hope to enlighten architects about the palette of materials available to them.

Our team covered the year’s most important events, including the Pritzker Prize, the Aga Khan Award for Architecture, the Oslo Architecture Triennale, the Lisbon Triennale. In our coverage of the most anticipated of 2016, the Venice Biennale curated by Alejandro Aravena “Reporting From the Front”, we explored new formats in order to highlight and show immersive experiences through 360º video content. Venice marked another important achievement for ArchDaily, as I was appointed as the curator for the Nordic Countries Pavilion.

Aligned with the initiative to provide more immersive content we launched our VR for Architects section.

And we will continue to work hard with our global team to bring you a curated selection of projects, together with news and articles that add value to the architects in their day to day efforts to build the future that we deserve, as you can see in our Best of 2016 section.

David Basulto

Founder & Editor in Chief

