  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Ateliê de Arquitetura
  6. 2015
  7. Casa do Choro Institute / Ateliê de Arquitetura + Alfredo Britto + B|AC

Casa do Choro Institute / Ateliê de Arquitetura + Alfredo Britto + B|AC

  • 11:00 - 5 January, 2017
Casa do Choro Institute / Ateliê de Arquitetura + Alfredo Britto + B|AC
Casa do Choro Institute / Ateliê de Arquitetura + Alfredo Britto + B|AC, © MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

  • Authors

    Alfredo Britto, João Pedro Backheuser, Anna Backheuser e Elaine Fachetti

  • Team

    Ilana Luztman, Evelyn Gomes e Valmir Azevedo

  • Construction

    Studio G

  • Lighting

    Rio Branco e Faccini

  • Set Design

    Pedro Lessa

  • Acoustic

    Celso Junto e Roberto Thompson Motta Arquiteto Ltda.
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Collage
Collage

From the architect. The Casa do Choro Institute seeks to endow a city of a place where a preservation, teaching, practice and production of  the brazilian kind of music 0 “choro” will be adequately sheltered.

© MCA Estudio
The building that houses the institute integrates an architectural set of great cultural interest for the city of Rio de Janeiro and is implanted in a typical glebe of the center of the city, with dimensions of 10,00 m of front by 21,00 m of depth. A two storey floor planted in the period of predominance of Eclecticism and stylistic freedoms with a facade with clear Moorish inspiration, which earned him a nickname of "Mourisquinho".

© MCA Estudio
The implementation of the architectural program necessary for the full functioning of Casa do Choro's activities required a withdrawal of the remaining internal elements and an introduction of a metal structure independent of a new internal spatial organization. It means a presentation of one building within another. The volumetry, its cover with a remarkable dome and a main façade with its mass adornments, iron details and wooden frames were rigorously restored from prospecting and research of photographic material.

© MCA Estudio
The new occupation allowed a reception and a small auditorium at the ground floor with capacity for 100 people that allow an agenda with the best of the musical genre; a space to store all the collection of the School of Choro - one of the best in Brazil with space for studie, administration and classrooms in various dimensions in the middle floors and the last floor a bar for students, meetings and realization of “Rodas De Choro. All interconnected by a single prism consisting of a metalic stair and elevator.

Section
Section

The contrast between the "old building" and the new is maintained on walls with apparent massive brick and a new metallic structure highlighted in the guava color. The other materials facilitate the maintenance of intense day-to-day movement with a predominance of molded concrete flooring, demolition wood and laminate type coatings.

© MCA Estudio
Cite: "Casa do Choro Institute / Ateliê de Arquitetura + Alfredo Britto + B|AC" 05 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802645/casa-do-choro-institute-atelie-de-arquitetura-plus-alfredo-britto-plus-b-ac/>

