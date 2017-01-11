Peixoto House / Erbalunga estudio

+15

Architects Erbalunga estudio

Location Galicia, Spain

Architect in Charge Erbalunga estudio

Other Participants AGM Ebanistas, Aluminios Sestelo Silva, Cocinas Valenzuela.

Area 70.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Iván Casal Nieto

From the architect. The owners of this house were not identified with the layout of their old apartment. Small consecutive spaces, arranged longitudinally along a corridor that provided access to multiple rooms and uses. A simple and inefficient distribution for a contemporary dwelling.

From the beginning, multifunctional spaces were created allowing future possibilities. It was necessary to move away from the restrictive layout that was preventing new habits, hobbies, activities or new ways of thinking.

Kitchen, dining room, living room or work area were connected in a open plan layout keeping this uses away from the most private areas of the house.

A simple, clean and unconventional designed space acts as a proper living room and it hosts different activities. This main space can be adapted to meet the requirements of the clients.

Furthermore, the layout generates a meander through the space that leads the guest from the most public to the most private part of the flat relating the different uses of the dwelling.

The proposal retrieves the dwelling’s values and efficiency, providing space and light, a rare luxury in an urban context.