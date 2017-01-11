World
  7. Peixoto House / Erbalunga estudio

Peixoto House / Erbalunga estudio

  • 17:00 - 11 January, 2017
Peixoto House / Erbalunga estudio
Peixoto House / Erbalunga estudio, © Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

© Iván Casal Nieto

  • Architects

    Erbalunga estudio

  • Location

    Galicia, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    Erbalunga estudio

  • Other Participants

    AGM Ebanistas, Aluminios Sestelo Silva, Cocinas Valenzuela.

  • Area

    70.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

From the architect. The owners of this house were not identified with the layout of their old apartment. Small consecutive spaces, arranged longitudinally along a corridor that provided access to multiple rooms and uses. A simple  and inefficient distribution for a contemporary dwelling.

© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

From the beginning, multifunctional spaces were created allowing future possibilities. It was necessary to move away from the restrictive layout that was preventing new habits, hobbies, activities or new ways of thinking.

Existing Plan
Existing Plan
Proposed Plan
Proposed Plan

Kitchen, dining room, living room or work area were connected in a open plan layout keeping this uses away from the most private areas of the house.

© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

A simple, clean and unconventional designed space acts as a proper living room and it hosts different activities. This main space can be adapted to meet the requirements of the clients.

© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

Furthermore, the layout generates a meander through the space that leads the guest from the most public to the most private part of the flat relating the different uses of the dwelling.

© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto

The proposal retrieves the dwelling’s values and efficiency, providing space and light, a rare luxury in an urban context.

© Iván Casal Nieto
© Iván Casal Nieto
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Spain
Cite: "Peixoto House / Erbalunga estudio" 11 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802637/peixoto-house-erbalunga-estudio/>

