Martin Duplantier Architectes Designs "Illusionist" Bridges and Pavilions for Chinese National Park

Martin Duplantier Architectes Designs "Illusionist" Bridges and Pavilions for Chinese National Park
© Martin Duplantier Architectes
© Martin Duplantier Architectes

Martin Duplantier Architectes has won a competition organized by Chinese tour company ZTG with a design for a series of “illusionist” bridges and pavilions in western Zhangjiajie, China. Contrasting with the surrounding “baroque” landscape, which is a world heritage site, the project utilizes geometric forms and delicate placement to “create a physical relationship” with its neighboring rock faces.

The project features three footbridges: "the illusion of a mirror for one, the fear of the void for the next, and lastly the setting in abyss for the final.”

© Martin Duplantier Architectes © Martin Duplantier Architectes © Martin Duplantier Architectes © Martin Duplantier Architectes +6

© Martin Duplantier Architectes
© Martin Duplantier Architectes
© Martin Duplantier Architectes
© Martin Duplantier Architectes

Through its elliptical disk shape, one footbridge mirrors the surrounding environment, and offers views into the gap between rock faces through an off-centered hole, which will be covered in a strong netting, so that visitors can “lay down in the void.”

© Martin Duplantier Architectes
© Martin Duplantier Architectes

Another of the bridges—the “water mirror”—is made from two centimeters of water covering black stone. Every seven minutes, the water disappears and reappears through spray nozzles, creating a cloud that later settles back onto the stone.

© Martin Duplantier Architectes
© Martin Duplantier Architectes

This black stone flooring material, as well as reflective stainless steel, is not only utilized in the footbridges, but also throughout the project’s three pavilions: a terrace with panoramic views, a café, and a royal guesthouse, organized from high to low, respectively.

News via v2com.

