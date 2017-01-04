World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Australia
  5. BoardGrove Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Footscray Apartment / BoardGrove Architects

Footscray Apartment / BoardGrove Architects

  • 19:00 - 4 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Footscray Apartment / BoardGrove Architects
Save this picture!
Footscray Apartment / BoardGrove Architects, © Haydn Cattach
© Haydn Cattach

© Haydn Cattach © Haydn Cattach © Haydn Cattach © Haydn Cattach +11

Save this picture!
© Haydn Cattach
© Haydn Cattach

From the architect. This apartment in Melbourne Australia was renovated to maximise access of natural light whilst opening up the circulation between spaces to create multiple openings and routes between each compartment, increasing the flexibility of each room.

Save this picture!
Existing Floor Plan
Existing Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Renovated Floor Plan
Renovated Floor Plan

As the living, dining and cooking spaces were open plan the design aimed to avoid having a stereotype functional kitchen as the backdrop to the living space. Instead the aim was to create a more ambiguous cooking area that appeared as a collection of art like objects, with the functional cooking equipment concealed within the sculptural elements.

Save this picture!
© Haydn Cattach
© Haydn Cattach

Three objects were developed, a solid corian bench, a large metal arched door, raised off the floor and placed flat against the wall and a complimentary arched reveal. Between these three they hold the sink, oven, cook-top and fridge.

Save this picture!
© Haydn Cattach
© Haydn Cattach

The palette of materials was chosen to compliment and soften the tones of the existing concrete floor and walls, adding warmth to the space.

Save this picture!
© Haydn Cattach
© Haydn Cattach

Although very modest in scale it raises questions about an everyday domestic space we are all familiar with: the kitchen.  It challenges our expectations and it takes a risk– stepping out of the ordinary and trying something different. It throws normality to the wind, reconfiguring something that we all know so well into a new expression.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartment Interiors Australia
Cite: "Footscray Apartment / BoardGrove Architects" 04 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802626/footscray-apartment-boardgrove-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »