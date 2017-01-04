Footscray Apartment / BoardGrove Architects

+11

Metalwork Ivanoff Design Consultants

Corian Joinery Individual Design More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This apartment in Melbourne Australia was renovated to maximise access of natural light whilst opening up the circulation between spaces to create multiple openings and routes between each compartment, increasing the flexibility of each room.

As the living, dining and cooking spaces were open plan the design aimed to avoid having a stereotype functional kitchen as the backdrop to the living space. Instead the aim was to create a more ambiguous cooking area that appeared as a collection of art like objects, with the functional cooking equipment concealed within the sculptural elements.

Three objects were developed, a solid corian bench, a large metal arched door, raised off the floor and placed flat against the wall and a complimentary arched reveal. Between these three they hold the sink, oven, cook-top and fridge.

The palette of materials was chosen to compliment and soften the tones of the existing concrete floor and walls, adding warmth to the space.

Although very modest in scale it raises questions about an everyday domestic space we are all familiar with: the kitchen. It challenges our expectations and it takes a risk– stepping out of the ordinary and trying something different. It throws normality to the wind, reconfiguring something that we all know so well into a new expression.