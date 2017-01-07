World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restoration
  4. Spain
  5. César Egea
  6. 2016
  7. Portocarrero Palace Restauration / César Egea + Antonio Raso + Pedro Dugo

Portocarrero Palace Restauration / César Egea + Antonio Raso + Pedro Dugo

  • 05:00 - 7 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Portocarrero Palace Restauration / César Egea + Antonio Raso + Pedro Dugo
Save this picture!
Portocarrero Palace Restauration / César Egea + Antonio Raso + Pedro Dugo, © Javier Orive
© Javier Orive

© Javier Orive © Javier Orive © Javier Orive © Javier Orive +25

Save this picture!
© Javier Orive
© Javier Orive

From the architect. It is a 16th century Palace in which different architectural stages and building overlaps are distinguished to the present day. The building is cataloged according to the PGOU of the locality with in the Catalog of Protected buildings, elements and urban groups of interest.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The Palacio Portocarrero, together with its Spanish-Mudéjar style botanical gardens surrounded by Almohade walls from the 11th-12th centuries, forms a spectacular complex that is located in the heart of Andalusia, between Cordoba and Seville. It is an architectural jewel that was hidden and in ruins and after years of careful restoration it shines again.

Save this picture!
© Javier Orive
© Javier Orive

A beautiful architectural monument cataloged BIC (Well of Cultural Interest) that owns a very rich history millenary mixture of civilizations that goes back to year 105 d.C. In Roman times. The Palace Portocarrero offers its Roman legend, archaeological remains both Roman and Arab and a building with areas of the fifteenth and sixteenth century mainly.

Save this picture!
Elevations - Sections
Elevations - Sections
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Touring the palace and strolling through its gardens, we are surrounded by its grand and magical atmosphere, an exclusive look at the Spanish culture and an aristocratic way of life through the centuries. A walk through time. Today, regained its former splendor, is available to organize any type of event.

Save this picture!
© Javier Orive
© Javier Orive

For 25 years now, the owners, Moreno de la Cova-Ibarra, dedicate their efforts to the restoration of the palace, devastated during the civil war, to achieve the reality that today we can contemplate and enjoy.

Save this picture!
© Javier Orive
© Javier Orive

Throughout these years, projects, formalizations, actions and interventions have been carried out, which have been collected with their corresponding projects. 

Save this picture!
© Javier Orive
© Javier Orive
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Stone Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Restoration Heritage Spain
Cite: "Portocarrero Palace Restauration / César Egea + Antonio Raso + Pedro Dugo" 07 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802621/restauration-palacio-portocarrero-cesar-egea-plus-antonio-raso-plus-pedro-dugo/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »