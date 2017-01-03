Puertos Escobar Football Club / Torrado Arquitectos

+16

Architects Torrado Arquitectos

Location Terminal Madero Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Madero 695, 1106 CABA, Argentina

Architects in Charge Martin Ramiro Torrado, Ligia Gaffuri

Project Team Noelia Garcia Lofredo, Fernando Schapochnik

Project Year 2016

Photographs Fernando Schapochnik

Consultants Team Arturo Grimaldi, Cristian Ramallo, Ignacio Grossi

Promoter / Owner and Construction Company Eduardo Costantini More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The soccer club of Ports required a series of programs in principle dispersed, what tries the project is to order the programs and circuits of routes. The needs of the club were a parking area, locker rooms, shade area, multiple uses lounge, billboard and barbecue for third time. All these activities in principle individual and without cohesion, make up a unique building of mixed uses, flexible, and variable transparencies.

The general order of the project is centered on arranging the parking area parallel to a single linear building of 60 mts long that concentrates all the functions. Thus, the programs are sequentially arranged. Machine rooms, changing rooms, billboards in semi-covered, multipurpose room, all programs are resolved within free width of 6 meters. Flexible space, without intermediate supports, solved by two parallel metallic porticos on the perimeter and pre-molded slabs of free light to cover.