Puertos Escobar Football Club / Torrado Arquitectos

Architects
LocationTerminal Madero Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Madero 695, 1106 CABA, Argentina
Architects in ChargeMartin Ramiro Torrado, Ligia Gaffuri
Project TeamNoelia Garcia Lofredo, Fernando Schapochnik
Project Year2016
Photographs
Consultants TeamArturo Grimaldi, Cristian Ramallo, Ignacio Grossi
Promoter / Owner and Construction CompanyEduardo Costantini
From the architect. The soccer club of Ports required a series of programs in principle dispersed, what tries the project is to order the programs and circuits of routes. The needs of the club were a parking area, locker rooms, shade area, multiple uses lounge, billboard and barbecue for third time. All these activities in principle individual and without cohesion, make up a unique building of mixed uses, flexible, and variable transparencies.
The general order of the project is centered on arranging the parking area parallel to a single linear building of 60 mts long that concentrates all the functions. Thus, the programs are sequentially arranged. Machine rooms, changing rooms, billboards in semi-covered, multipurpose room, all programs are resolved within free width of 6 meters. Flexible space, without intermediate supports, solved by two parallel metallic porticos on the perimeter and pre-molded slabs of free light to cover.