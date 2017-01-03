World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. Argentina
  5. Torrado Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  Puertos Escobar Football Club / Torrado Arquitectos

Puertos Escobar Football Club / Torrado Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 3 January, 2017
Puertos Escobar Football Club / Torrado Arquitectos
© Fernando Schapochnik
  • Architects

    Torrado Arquitectos

  • Location

    Terminal Madero Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Madero 695, 1106 CABA, Argentina

  • Architects in Charge

    Martin Ramiro Torrado, Ligia Gaffuri

  • Project Team

    Noelia Garcia Lofredo, Fernando Schapochnik

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Fernando Schapochnik

  • Consultants Team

    Arturo Grimaldi, Cristian Ramallo, Ignacio Grossi

  • Promoter / Owner and Construction Company

    Eduardo Costantini
    • More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. The soccer club of Ports required a series of programs in principle dispersed, what tries the project is to order the programs and circuits of routes. The needs of the club were a parking area, locker rooms, shade area, multiple uses lounge, billboard and barbecue for third time. All these activities in principle individual and without cohesion, make up a unique building of mixed uses, flexible, and variable transparencies.

General Plan
General Plan
The general order of the project is centered on arranging the parking area parallel to a single linear building of 60 mts long that concentrates all the functions. Thus, the programs are sequentially arranged. Machine rooms, changing rooms, billboards in semi-covered, multipurpose room, all programs are resolved within free width of 6 meters. Flexible space, without intermediate supports, solved by two parallel metallic porticos on the perimeter and pre-molded slabs of free light to cover.

