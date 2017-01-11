World
DSC House / Estudio Leyton

  • 13:00 - 11 January, 2017
DSC House / Estudio Leyton
© Josefina Leyton
© Josefina Leyton

  • Architects

    Estudio Leyton

  • Location

    Lo Barnechea, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    Matías Jarpa

  • Area

    260.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Josefina Leyton
© Josefina Leyton
© Josefina Leyton

The house is located in a family condominium, in La Dehesa, each site faces an inner street that gives access to them. Therefore is a front and a against front, the first is shared, and the second is in a more private area, this transition is posed through a central axis composed of 3 spaces that follow each other, acces hall, open central courtyard and warm terrace.

© Josefina Leyton
© Josefina Leyton
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Josefina Leyton
© Josefina Leyton

The house is a square that its defined in inner and outer edges, each of wich has a  function related to familly dwelling, this is how the most private sector corresponding to the bedrooms, living room and desk are separated, in another sector the public spaces, living and dining room and in another sector of the square, services.

© Josefina Leyton
© Josefina Leyton

Each of these spaces is related to the exterior, either with an airtight facade, or in the case of the living areas with a terrace is projected as an emergent volume of the square shape, that opens to the outside, but tempering the space with full and empty.

© Josefina Leyton
© Josefina Leyton

The second levels apear as spaces emerging from the main volumen, capturing the outer light and taking it with an inclination  of the sky to the interior, in its outer form these volumes are triangular, wich causes the planes to intercept each other.

Section
Section
© Josefina Leyton
© Josefina Leyton
Section
Section
