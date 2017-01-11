DSC House / Estudio Leyton

+25

Architects Estudio Leyton

Location Lo Barnechea, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile

Architect in Charge Matías Jarpa

Area 260.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Josefina Leyton

The house is located in a family condominium, in La Dehesa, each site faces an inner street that gives access to them. Therefore is a front and a against front, the first is shared, and the second is in a more private area, this transition is posed through a central axis composed of 3 spaces that follow each other, acces hall, open central courtyard and warm terrace.

The house is a square that its defined in inner and outer edges, each of wich has a function related to familly dwelling, this is how the most private sector corresponding to the bedrooms, living room and desk are separated, in another sector the public spaces, living and dining room and in another sector of the square, services.

Each of these spaces is related to the exterior, either with an airtight facade, or in the case of the living areas with a terrace is projected as an emergent volume of the square shape, that opens to the outside, but tempering the space with full and empty.

The second levels apear as spaces emerging from the main volumen, capturing the outer light and taking it with an inclination of the sky to the interior, in its outer form these volumes are triangular, wich causes the planes to intercept each other.