World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. White Arkitekter Proposes Transparent "Lantern" Design for Akershus Art Center

White Arkitekter Proposes Transparent "Lantern" Design for Akershus Art Center

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
White Arkitekter Proposes Transparent "Lantern" Design for Akershus Art Center
Save this picture!
White Arkitekter Proposes Transparent "Lantern" Design for Akershus Art Center, Courtesy of White Arkitekter
Courtesy of White Arkitekter

White Arkitekter has proposed a timber-framed "lantern" design for in a new addition to the local art center in Akershus, Norway as part of a limited architecture competition. The design by White Arkitekter was selected as a runner-up, with Haugen/Zohar Arkitekter named the winner. White’s design aims to connect the art facilities to adjacent historical institutions and create additional public space.

Courtesy of White Arkitekter Courtesy of White Arkitekter Courtesy of White Arkitekter Courtesy of White Arkitekter +10

The proposal is a direct response to the long-standing establishment of Akershus Kunstsenter as a cultural hub for its community just outside of Oslo and hopes to further cultivate the cultural quarter of Lillestrøm. Physically, this cultural development manifests in a new public space dubbed the Lantern; this area would allow for events, debates, and exhibitions both inside and outside the building. The timber-framed building is composed of galleries joined in a ring around a courtyard, which is not specifically programmed but is equipped for more exhibitions. The daylit interior space is flexible enough to evolve with rotating exhibitions.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of White Arkitekter
Courtesy of White Arkitekter

According to the architects, the design aims “to keep the creative and curative process as transparent and accessible as possible” to optimize community engagement. To this end, the designers kept many galleries visible from the exterior and laid out circulation patterns to draw visitors through the exhibitions.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of White Arkitekter
Courtesy of White Arkitekter

  • Architects

    White Arkitekter

  • Location

    Akershus, Norway

  • Design Team

    Fredrik Pettersson, Christian Hess

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of White Arkitekter

News via: White Arkitekter

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Norway
Cite: Alyssa Wu. "White Arkitekter Proposes Transparent "Lantern" Design for Akershus Art Center" 02 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802602/white-arkitekter-proposes-transparent-lantern-design-for-akershus-art-center/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »