White Arkitekter Proposes Transparent "Lantern" Design for Akershus Art Center

White Arkitekter has proposed a timber-framed "lantern" design for in a new addition to the local art center in Akershus, Norway as part of a limited architecture competition. The design by White Arkitekter was selected as a runner-up, with Haugen/Zohar Arkitekter named the winner. White’s design aims to connect the art facilities to adjacent historical institutions and create additional public space.

The proposal is a direct response to the long-standing establishment of Akershus Kunstsenter as a cultural hub for its community just outside of Oslo and hopes to further cultivate the cultural quarter of Lillestrøm. Physically, this cultural development manifests in a new public space dubbed the Lantern; this area would allow for events, debates, and exhibitions both inside and outside the building. The timber-framed building is composed of galleries joined in a ring around a courtyard, which is not specifically programmed but is equipped for more exhibitions. The daylit interior space is flexible enough to evolve with rotating exhibitions.

According to the architects, the design aims “to keep the creative and curative process as transparent and accessible as possible” to optimize community engagement. To this end, the designers kept many galleries visible from the exterior and laid out circulation patterns to draw visitors through the exhibitions.

Architects White Arkitekter

Location Akershus, Norway

Design Team Fredrik Pettersson, Christian Hess

Project Year 2016

Photographs Courtesy of White Arkitekter

News via: White Arkitekter