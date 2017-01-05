World
  7. House Cave / UMMO Estudio

House Cave / UMMO Estudio

  • 09:00 - 5 January, 2017
House Cave / UMMO Estudio
House Cave / UMMO Estudio, © David Vico
© David Vico

© David Vico © David Vico © David Vico © David Vico +21

  • Architects

    UMMO Estudio

  • Location

    Villarrubia, 14710 Córdoba, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Andrés Moreno, Manuel Murillo

  • Area

    104.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    David Vico
© David Vico
© David Vico

The Cuevas del Pino estate sits in the foothills of Sierra Morena, in calcarenite stone terrain arranged in slightly sloping strata that gives rise to various geological formations native to the area, among which are the caves that traditionally have been used for farming and livestock.

© David Vico
© David Vico
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Courtesy of UMMO Estudio
Courtesy of UMMO Estudio
© David Vico
© David Vico

Historically, the product of these hollows in the rock emerged when livestock watchmen used them as small shelters. Today they have been rehabilitated to form rural housing and accommodate new countryside activities.

© David Vico
© David Vico

Both the pre-existing walls and the rock itself enclosed and defined an area of great spatial and material wealth, and for this reason, we decided to focus the intervention toward a fluid and continuous dialogue between those pre-existing conditions and the new architecture, always from a respectful position seeking proximity rather than direct contact.

© David Vico
© David Vico

Within this dialogue we have created a new spatial experience that manages to value the tectonic nature of the area through the use of new architectural elements: clean and quiet volumes, bright and ample spaces, use of stone materials for the flooring, such as concrete or marble, glass openings to the south to conjure natural light and handcrafted wooden furniture to give warmth to the cave house.

Cite: "House Cave / UMMO Estudio" [Alojamiento Rural en Casa Cueva / UMMO Estudio] 05 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802597/house-cave-ummo-estudio/>

