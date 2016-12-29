World
  3. Peter Cook on How Drawing Enables Architects to Learn, Communicate and Experiment

Peter Cook on How Drawing Enables Architects to Learn, Communicate and Experiment

Peter Cook on How Drawing Enables Architects to Learn, Communicate and Experiment

The computer does things correctly, and I think it's very important in architecture to also have the incorrect. – Peter Cook

In connection with the exhibition "Peter Cook. Retrospective" currently on view at the Museum for Architectural Drawing in Berlin, the Tchoban Foundation has released a video of the architect discussing the importance of drawing in the architectural world. Cook compares drawing to new computer-based techniques, arguing that while software can do amazing things (including being instrumental in realizing his own Kunsthaus Gratz), drawing allows the architect to learn, communicate and experiment in a way that is irreplaceable. Watch the teaser to the Tchoban Foundation's video above, or read on for the full discussion.

Cook cemented his place in architecture's firmament in the 1960s with the architectural drawings and media collages he created as part of Archigram, creating some of the most recognizable and influential "paper architecture" in the history of the profession. However, despite being best known for these early works, Cook has continued to explore architectural ideas in his drawings throughout his career. The exhibition at the Tchoban Foundation's Museum for Architectural Drawing is on view until February 12th, and showcases the evolution of this these ideas from start to finish.

Exhibition: "Peter Cook. Retrospective" at Tchoban Foundation

Find out more about the exhibition here.

