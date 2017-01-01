Lighted Zebra Crossing is Lighting the Way to Safer Streets

Pedestrians, the most vulnerable users of road space, will now be more visible to drivers in the Netherlands with the inauguration of a new luminous pedestrian crossing this past November in Brummen, west of Amsterdam.

Designed by the Dutch firm Lighted Zebra Crossing, and installed free of charge for the municipality, this crossing makes pedestrians more visible at night or during bad weather. Each of the lines has two plates of lights that at night remain illuminated at all times and not only when there are people on them.

#lightedzebracrossing #pedestriansafety #innovation #roadsafety #pedestrian #visionzero #crosswalk #dutch🇳🇱 #worldwide #contactusnow A photo posted by Lighted Zebra Crossing B.V. (@lightedzebracrossing) on Dec 9, 2016 at 12:18pm PST

The placement of the lights assures less distraction to the motorist than light pillars as it helps drivers keep their visual attention on the road.

Trial tests were performed for 12 months, however the idea was born years ago with the intention of making the roads safer for pedestrians. According to company director Henk Peters, the crossings that should be given priority for potential installation are the so-called "risk zones" that correspond to schools, hospitals, and sectors with a large population of elderly people.

The design of the crossing is intended for two types of roadways, using either pavers or asphalt. In the case of the first, the lights are protected by a steel structure, while in the second, they can be installed directly on the road surface.

News via: Lighted Zebra Crossing