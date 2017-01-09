World
  7. House M / Jaime Ortiz de Zevallos

  • 17:00 - 9 January, 2017
House M / Jaime Ortiz de Zevallos
© Juan Solano Ojasi

© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi

From the architect. House M is located on a corner plot overlooking a public park, about a mile away from the coast, in Lima’s 1950´s traditional residential neighborhood of San Isidro.                                                 

© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi

The project has been developed as a basic composition of volumes, planes and materials that define the spaces in response to the views, light, privacy, and a large program.

Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1

The four story building is defined by a half sunken garage, office space and service area, all of which raises the living quarters above street level generating a platform for the rest of the building. 

© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi

The first floor of the house, with the garage roof top garden, living, dining room and the kitchen area sit above the street, overlooking the park through glass walls, while solid concrete walls block the view from the street and generate an entry sequence in to the house.

Section
Section

The third and fourth levels are defined by a two story wood screen and a horizontal white cantilever volume, with the bedrooms, family room and gym that floats along the tree canopies over the ivy covered concrete wall that surrounds the house. 

© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi
