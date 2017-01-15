Spazio Lilt / Ottavio Di Blasi & Partners

+15

Structural Engineering Davide Besana

Job Architect Marzia Roncoroni

Mechanical Engineering Claudio Riva More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The new center, designed by OTTAVIO DI BLASI & Partners (Milan), has an area of ​​2,700 square meters. It represents a point of excellence of the Health Care Network of Piedmont hosting Prevention and Rehabilitation facilities managed by LILT (Italian league against Cancer)

SPAZIO LILT is a two-storey building conceived around a central distribution core articulating two juxtaposed curved wings. It is not just the container of LILT activities but it is also its mirror by embodying the image and values of the League.

• An "open house" and a landmark for the entire city of Biella- The modern curved shape make it easily accessible for all the citizens and is a reference point for the whole community. In addition to LILT offices, it houses surgeries, the prevention center, the rehabilitation gym, a conference room and hosts a number of volunteers associations operating in the area.

• A friendly and efficient building – Easy access, immediacy guidance and the quality of services offered play a major role to the perception of warmth and efficiency that characterize LILT – SPAZIO LILT is a place where prevention and treatment coexist as two aspects of the same human reality.

• A place where the link between health and environment is fully expressed by the relationship between architecture, light and efficient and green environment. SPAZIO LILT is energy efficient and built with environmentally friendly and recyclable materials.

The unique features of the building are due to the glazed terracotta façade in red and white, the colors of LILT. The large terracotta louvers shield the building from direct sunlight and provide privacy to clinics. The choice of terracotta has to do with the durability and the self-clean ability of the surfaces.

In this project, the emotional value and the technical features of the louvers façade are an unicum in which the brightness of the surfaces is most fitting with the bright and positive atmosphere that inspires the entire building.

The open floor plan and the curved shape of the facades of the building and amplify the dynamism that characterize it in an original way.

Product Description. The custom Glazed terracotta façade give the unique features of the building. Glazed terracotta profiles are about 150/160 cm long.- They are assembled on an aluminum frame holding louvers of two different sizes ( 21 cm end 8 cm) . An aluminum tube inside the hollow profile of every terracotta louver secures the structure. Glazed terracotta provides bright looking and self-cleaning features. The ventilated façade ensure privacy and shelter sunrays. The empty space between the terracotta skin and the building façade host maintenance walkway.