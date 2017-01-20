World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Austria
  5. FADD Architects
  6. 2015
  7. G43 / FADD Architects

G43 / FADD Architects

  • 02:00 - 20 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
G43 / FADD Architects

 

Save this picture!
G43 / FADD Architects, Courtesy of FADD Architects
Courtesy of FADD Architects

Courtesy of FADD Architects Courtesy of FADD Architects Courtesy of FADD Architects Courtesy of FADD Architects +25

  • Architects

    FADD Architects

  • Location

    1060 Vienna, Austria

  • Architect in Charge

    FADD Architects

  • Area

    540.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of FADD Architects

  • Structures

    GLÜCK ARKITECTURE

  • Collaborator

    LISA IDZIOREK

  • Construction management

    KASWURM IMMOBILIEN & WOHNBAU GMBH
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FADD Architects
Courtesy of FADD Architects

This rooftop extension gave us the possibility to create 3 apartments with different size, 190/170/90mq, and 2 terraces with swimming pool. The interior of this penthouses, in one of most attractive district of Vienna, combine classic and modern design, respecting the artistic value of the historical context. For this project, we were responsible of the creative direction and interior project manager, working with local artisans to design bespoke furnitures.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FADD Architects
Courtesy of FADD Architects

The main goal was to reach a sophisticated design, for a luxury real estate market, and to give the simple touch of the "made in Italy". For that reason we went for brands like Varenna Poliform for the kitchen and Gloster for the outdoor furniture; this gave a distinct Italian flavour to the whole scheme. White walls and chevron oak parquet, minimal lines for the furnitures, wood and concrete materials for the fireplace, have helped us to create the right atmosphere. The terrace with teak floor, outdoor kitchen and pool, give the final touch for take the best of spring and summer.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FADD Architects
Courtesy of FADD Architects

We also worked with an Italian greenhouse and used Atelier Vierkant for the vases, to create what a terrace should never miss: the green. 

Product Description: 

The grey oak wood panels we used for the the kitchen facade were also used for the doors of the bespoke fireplace and to hide the door of the staircase (see top 13). This solution combine with a unique design the living and the kitchen area and integrate them into one open space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FADD Architects
Courtesy of FADD Architects
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Roof Plan
Roof Plan
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartment Interiors Austria
Cite: "G43 / FADD Architects" 20 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802537/g43-fadd-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »