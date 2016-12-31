World
Built by Associative Data Releases Plans for Mixed-Use Gastronomic Development

Built by Associative Data Releases Plans for Mixed-Use Gastronomic Development
Courtesy of BAD.Built by Associative Data
BAD.Built by Associative Data has released its designs for BARCELONA, a new mixed-use development on the Mediterranean coast of Beirut, Lebanon at the Ramlet El Bayda waterfront.

Spanning 18,000 square meters, the project will serve as “a new gastronomic experience, embracing the Mediterranean from a remarkable vantage point,” through a clustered development featuring restaurants, coffee shops, lounges, and event spaces.

Courtesy of BAD.Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of BAD.Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of BAD.Built by Associative Data
“The project derives inspiration from Barcelona city, in its materiality, tactility, and the relationship between space and gastronomical experiences,” explained the architects, and it will stretch across the waterfront in terraced layers.

Courtesy of BAD.Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of Built by Associative Data (BAD)
Courtesy of Built by Associative Data (BAD)
Courtesy of BAD.Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of BAD.Built by Associative Data
As a “creative interpretation of a social venue,” the project will showcase varying restaurant identities in customized lobby spaces.

Courtesy of BAD.Built by Associative Data
News via: BAD.Built by Associative Data

Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Built by Associative Data Releases Plans for Mixed-Use Gastronomic Development" 31 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802531/built-by-associative-data-releases-plans-for-mixed-use-gastronomic-development/>

