  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Massimo Galeotti Architetto
  6. 2016
  7. Casa San Polo / Massimo Galeotti Architetto

Casa San Polo / Massimo Galeotti Architetto

  • 05:00 - 1 January, 2017
Casa San Polo / Massimo Galeotti Architetto
Casa San Polo / Massimo Galeotti Architetto, © Francesco Castagna
© Francesco Castagna

© Francesco Castagna

© Francesco Castagna
© Francesco Castagna

From the architect. Built at the beginning of the XX century, Casa San Polo is an antique rural house located at the heart of the beautiful countryside of San Polo di Piave, close to Treviso.

© Francesco Castagna
© Francesco Castagna

The original structure was made up of three floors. The lowest two floors were habitable, whereas the attic was used as a granary. This way of using the space is a typical feature of rural dwellings of that time, characterized by a steep central staircase and a symmetric development of the rooms.

Plan
Plan

The house, abandoned for several years, totally lacked the roofing: all the wooden parts of the floors were completely damaged and also the masonry walls were compromised.

© Francesco Castagna
© Francesco Castagna

The design respects the original character of the structure, and the space is symmetrically developed around the main central block, composed by the staircase and the bathrooms.

Section
Section

The house features a big window looking southwards to enjoy the visual beauty of the countryside, and a wooden porch has been built in front of this opening as an addition to the original structure.

A garage and storage place has been added outside the main building.

© Francesco Castagna
© Francesco Castagna

Product Description. The initial state of abandoned of the house has involved the reconstruction of the all wooden floors, and has maintained the original brick structure. Even the downstairs floors were redone using a smooth concrete, modern material. The concrete was also used to build the new external volume for the garage.

© Francesco Castagna
© Francesco Castagna

White is predominant in the exterior plaster and even in the interior paintings. The spaces are minimal, as the design of all the furniture for which chose the wood brushed spruce and white laminate.

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Italy
