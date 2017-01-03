World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Russia
  5. Studio Bazi
  6. 2015
  7. 35m2 Flat / Studio Bazi

35m2 Flat / Studio Bazi

  • 02:00 - 3 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
35m2 Flat / Studio Bazi
Save this picture!
35m2 Flat / Studio Bazi, © Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

© Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov +10

  • Architects

    Studio Bazi

  • Location

    Moscow, Russia

  • Architect in Charge

    Alireza Nemati

  • Area

    35.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Ilya Ivanov
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

From the architect. Main task was to create a comfortable open space plan with enough area for storage with access to natural light . I decided to design a furniture system that would make the most of the existing space.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The wooden sleep box with storage system provides a level of privacy separating the sleeping quarters in a raised corner of the apartment, from the kitchen and living area on the other side. There is a good view of whole flat and to the windows from inside of the sleep box which makes it very cozy place.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Stair's height leading to the sleep box, lets a person stand comfortably on it, and also can be used as storage. Under the sleep box, there are three sliding shelves for large appliances. The furniture system incorporates a dresser, drawer and wardrobe. Shelves on top of wardrobe at the entrance, connect to the sleep box which create a mini storage for inside of the box.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Sleep box is covered with stained pine sheets, as wood gives warmth to the interior and visually defines different areas. pine wood sheets are available in standard sizes which also make it easy to process, transport and install.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

A curtain separates the sleeping unit , kitchen and living zone from entrance, which can be pushed back when it's needed. Living and dining zones are quite flexible, by moving sofa and extending dining table, it easily become a comfortable space for 10 guests.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Handmade Iranian tiles used in the kitchen emphasize and reminds the Iranian origin of inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Product Description: Batik ceramic tiles by Baker - Due to small bath space, i decided to use these type of textured and bumped tiles (10 x 10 cm) as texture make bath look more complex, cozy and visually make it bigger. Blue textured tile are like painting, you can look at them while taking a bath or shower. 

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartment Interiors Russia
Cite: "35m2 Flat / Studio Bazi" 03 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802522/35m2-flat-studio-bazi/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »