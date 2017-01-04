Miryang Pool Villa / Moon Hoon

+32

Architects Moon Hoon

Location Yongjeon-ri, Sannae-myeon, Miryang-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea

Project Team Kim Jeonggu, Kim sookhee, Jo Jeongho, Park Jeonguk

Area 229.85 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Facestudio

From the architect. Entering my office one morning, a young, lively client in hip-hop fashion proceeded to talk about the Roll House of MOONBALSSO in Miryang. His point was that the building seemed very unique as well as practical. Nevertheless, explaining that he has a favourite form, he showed me a residence with a pool designed by a German architect. I was concerned that he was strongly prejudiced in favor of a specific style that had captivated his heart. After viewing several design presentations, we finally found that the client had very limited tastes biased towards his favourite design. As everything has its end, we finally achieved internal integrity and balance in the design, after spending a lot of time and effort with the client, and eventually coming to an agreement.

Located between Miryang and Ulsan, the gently sloping sunny site commands a magnificent view of rounded mountains at its front, and adjacent fruit trees decorate the boundary of narrow ramp on the left side. The irregular shape of the site, though equal in size, resulted in various layouts for the pool and outdoor space. As the privacy of each unit was a priority, the Miryang Pool Villa was made of one duplex unit and three one-story units.

The height and shape of the boundary walls combined with the building have been designed to play the role of confining the outdoor space and framing the superb view. I hope that the Miryang Pool Villa, a place which freely boasts of its splendor and contrasts in pink hues, will not fade too soon, like that of blooming pink flowers among green leaves.