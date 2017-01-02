World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Atelier Pierre Thibault
  6. 2016
  7. La Grande Passerelle / Atelier Pierre Thibault

La Grande Passerelle / Atelier Pierre Thibault

  • 09:00 - 2 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
La Grande Passerelle / Atelier Pierre Thibault
Save this picture!
La Grande Passerelle / Atelier Pierre Thibault, Courtesy of Atelier Pierre Thibault
Courtesy of Atelier Pierre Thibault

Courtesy of Atelier Pierre Thibault © Maxime Brouillet                Courtesy of Atelier Pierre Thibault © Maxime Brouillet                +16

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier Pierre Thibault
Courtesy of Atelier Pierre Thibault

La Grande passerelle is designed for a young family wishing to enjoy a peaceful lifestyle on the shores of a scenic lake in Quebec, Canada. Two volumes of wood anchored against a gentle slope generate a luminous inner courtyard delimited by the forest. The first, acting as a screen to the street, contains a luminous training room, located under the garage, which overlooks the private courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet               
© Maxime Brouillet               
Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet               
© Maxime Brouillet               

Below, a second volume comprising the rooms seems to float above the fully fenestrated ground floor. The connection between the two volumes of wood is made by a large footbridge which penetrates the interior spaces of the house and projects itself towards the lake. The visitors reach the residence by the upper floor to discover step by step the living room, the kitchen and finally the lower level that opens generously on the backyard and the dock. The play of transparency connect the different rooms of the house to the lake that the family can contemplate from all places.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier Pierre Thibault
Courtesy of Atelier Pierre Thibault
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier Pierre Thibault
Courtesy of Atelier Pierre Thibault
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Canada
Cite: "La Grande Passerelle / Atelier Pierre Thibault" 02 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802518/la-grande-passerelle-atelier-pierre-thibault/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »