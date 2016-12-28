New York Times Names Alejandro Aravena Among 28 "Creative Geniuses" of 2016

Save this picture! Alejandro Aravena at TEDGlobal 2014. Image © TED Conference (Flickr) licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Chilean architect Alejandro has been selected as one of "28 creative geniuses who defined culture in 2016" by the New York Times, in a list that includes personalities such as First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, singer Lady Gaga, photographer William Eggleston and designer Junya Watanabe.

Aravena achieved spectacular success this year, being awarded the Pritzker Prize in January and acting as director of the 15th Venice Architecture Biennale which opened in May. Through his work, he directed a discussion about the role of architects and their impact on society.

Together with musicians, chefs, designers and artists, the Chilean is one of three architects selected by the publication alongside the iconic duo of European Postmodernism Trix and Robert Haussmann.

See the complete list here.