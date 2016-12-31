World
  7. A Door for my Parents / Genoveva Carrión Ruiz

A Door for my Parents / Genoveva Carrión Ruiz

  • 05:00 - 31 December, 2016
A Door for my Parents / Genoveva Carrión Ruiz
A Door for my Parents / Genoveva Carrión Ruiz, © Nelohagen
© Nelohagen

© Nelohagen

  • Architects

    Genoveva Carrión Ruiz

  • Location

    Barcelona, Spain

  • Illustrator of Ceramic Murals

    Sergio Membrillas

  • Area

    70.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Nelohagen
© Nelohagen
© Nelohagen

From the architect. Reform project for the fence of the plot located at Santiago Apóstol 22 Street: replacement of pedestrian and traffic metal gates and works of superficial improvement of the existing enclosure without demolition of any element.

L'Eliana is a municipality near Valencia, which in the 1970s developed large housing estates on the outskirts. Carmen Ruiz Navarro and Clemente Carrión Mateu, my parents, have finished their house in plot No. 22 of Santiago Apóstol Street, and, 25 years later the entrance gate is broken and they need a new door. So then, a door for my parents with something else, of course.

© Nelohagen
© Nelohagen

Door

As the title says, the first need and goal of the project was to solve a door. Not just one, two, to be exact. Without being able to assume any type of demolition of any element already constructed, with the exception of the already deteriorated door existing, it addresses, on the one hand, the access door rolled, and, the pedestrian door. Each one of them with their free holes marked by the existence of the wall already constructed of closure.

© Nelohagen
© Nelohagen

RAL 6019

The fence is practically a horizontal line. With the project there is an effort to generate, veils that will deform the fence until it becomes a foliated structure that shelters nuances and attends to the two situations that will be through it, the step walking and the step with a vehicle. The color refers to modernist and precious work, breaking with a canon of standardization through the recovery of another canon in disuse.

© Nelohagen
© Nelohagen
Before / After
Before / After
© Nelohagen
© Nelohagen

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Renovation Small Scale Spain
Cite: " A Door for my Parents / Genoveva Carrión Ruiz" 31 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802458/a-door-for-my-parents-genoveva-carrion-ruiz/>

