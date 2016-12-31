A Door for my Parents / Genoveva Carrión Ruiz

+28

Architects Genoveva Carrión Ruiz

Location Barcelona, Spain

Illustrator of Ceramic Murals Sergio Membrillas

Area 70.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Nelohagen

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Reform project for the fence of the plot located at Santiago Apóstol 22 Street: replacement of pedestrian and traffic metal gates and works of superficial improvement of the existing enclosure without demolition of any element.

L'Eliana is a municipality near Valencia, which in the 1970s developed large housing estates on the outskirts. Carmen Ruiz Navarro and Clemente Carrión Mateu, my parents, have finished their house in plot No. 22 of Santiago Apóstol Street, and, 25 years later the entrance gate is broken and they need a new door. So then, a door for my parents with something else, of course.

Door

As the title says, the first need and goal of the project was to solve a door. Not just one, two, to be exact. Without being able to assume any type of demolition of any element already constructed, with the exception of the already deteriorated door existing, it addresses, on the one hand, the access door rolled, and, the pedestrian door. Each one of them with their free holes marked by the existence of the wall already constructed of closure.

RAL 6019

The fence is practically a horizontal line. With the project there is an effort to generate, veils that will deform the fence until it becomes a foliated structure that shelters nuances and attends to the two situations that will be through it, the step walking and the step with a vehicle. The color refers to modernist and precious work, breaking with a canon of standardization through the recovery of another canon in disuse.