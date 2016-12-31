World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. South Korea
  5. L'EAU design
  6. 2015
  7. Moai / L'EAU design

Moai / L'EAU design

  • 20:00 - 31 December, 2016
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Moai / L'EAU design
Save this picture!
Moai / L'EAU design, © Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan

© Kim Yongkwan © Kim Yongkwan © Kim Yongkwan © Kim Yongkwan +28

  • Architects

    L'EAU design

  • Location

    Samjeon-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Architect in Charge

    Kim Dong-jin

  • Design Team

    Lee Sanghak , Ju Ikhyeon, Jung Donghui, Yoon Jihye, Kwon Jungyeol, Kim Minji

  • Area

    557.09 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Kim Yongkwan

  • Construction

    BUMJIN

  • Structure Engineer

    SDM Structural Engineering

  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineer

    HANA Consulting Engineers Co.,LTD.

  • Construction supervision

    L’EAU design Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    Bae Geumryeol (UNO design)
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan

From the architect. Easter Island has almost been erased from history as it has no clear documentation of its past. Mysterious Moai statues are the only evidence of civilization. I gained a similar impression of Samjeon-dong, Seoul. Modern Moai at Samjeon-dong began with the consideration of a symbiotic structure for a city, including housing created by stacking commercial facilities and residential units on the everyday cultural ground.

Save this picture!
© Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan

The site is located at the corner of a village largely populated by four to five-story multiplex housing developments, all of similar size on uniformly planned sites. 

Save this picture!
© Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan

 Even though the size and volume of the rectangular sites, each divided by a gridlike urban planning, is similar, each site has different conditions. Instead of concentrating on a more glossy form to maximize a building°Øs profile, as found in the many villages of multiplex housing, it is assumed that making facade flexible in responding to the condition of all four sides would create a flexible architecture and resolve the relationship with its surrounding features.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

As architectural practice must overcome the mismatch and limitations caused by heterogeneity in retail facilities and multiplex housing. I hope it will begin to propose downtown residential areas of new promenades, enabling °Æcultural production and consumption°Æ combined with the lightness of an everyday program. It can become a village that encourages families to stroll and allow for everyday, smaller-scale culture to flourish, rather than existing as commercial spaces purely for consumption in another generic commercial/residential building.

Save this picture!
© Kim Yongkwan
© Kim Yongkwan
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Housing Retail South Korea
Cite: "Moai / L'EAU design" 31 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802455/moai-leau-design/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »