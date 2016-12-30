World
  7. Monte Rosa Hut / Bearth & Deplazes Architekten

Monte Rosa Hut / Bearth & Deplazes Architekten

  • 02:00 - 30 December, 2016
Monte Rosa Hut / Bearth & Deplazes Architekten
Monte Rosa Hut / Bearth & Deplazes Architekten, © Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti

  • Project Leaders

    Marcel Baumgartner (project head) / Kai Hellat

  • Project Partner

    ETH Zürich/Schweizer Alpenclub SAC

  • Project Manager

    Marcel Baumgartner

  • Site Manager

    Architektur & Design GmbH, Zermatt

  • Civil Manager

    WGG hnetzer Puskas Ingenieure, Basel

  • Timber Frame Engineer

    Holzbaubüro Reusser, Winterthur / SJB Kempter Fitze AG, Herisau

  • Building Technology

    Lauber Iwisa, Naters

  • Digital Fabrication

    Professur für Architektur und Digitale Fabrikation, ETH Zürich Timber Engineering Firm: Holzbau AG, Mörel

  • Client

    SAC, Sektion Monte Rosa
    More Specs
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
From the architect. Contemporary version of a medieval donjon: Five-story wood construction made from prefabricated frame elements. The isolated mountain location mandates the greatest possible self-sufficiency. The ambivalence between a sense of security and being exposed defines the building’s structure: below are the communal areas with surrounding ribbon glazing, above the closed sleeping quarters. The cascading spiral stairway opens panorama views when ascending, follows the course of the sun, captures the solar irradiation, and distributes the warmth of the sun throughout the entire house. 

© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
Ground Floor
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
Section
© Tonatiuh Ambrosetti
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cabins & Lodges Switzerland
Cite: "Monte Rosa Hut / Bearth & Deplazes Architekten" 30 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802453/monte-rosa-hut-bearth-and-deplazes-architekten/>

