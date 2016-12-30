Monte Rosa Hut / Bearth & Deplazes Architekten

-
Architects
-
LocationGorner Glacier, 3920, Switzerland
-
Architects in ChargeValentin Bearth, Andrea Deplazes, Daniel Ladner
-
Area255.0 m2
-
Project Year2009
-
Photographs
-
Project LeadersMarcel Baumgartner (project head) / Kai Hellat
-
Project PartnerETH Zürich/Schweizer Alpenclub SAC
-
Project ManagerMarcel Baumgartner
-
Site ManagerArchitektur & Design GmbH, Zermatt
-
Civil ManagerWGG hnetzer Puskas Ingenieure, Basel
-
Timber Frame EngineerHolzbaubüro Reusser, Winterthur / SJB Kempter Fitze AG, Herisau
-
Building TechnologyLauber Iwisa, Naters
-
Digital FabricationProfessur für Architektur und Digitale Fabrikation, ETH Zürich Timber Engineering Firm: Holzbau AG, Mörel
-
ClientSAC, Sektion Monte Rosa
From the architect. Contemporary version of a medieval donjon: Five-story wood construction made from prefabricated frame elements. The isolated mountain location mandates the greatest possible self-sufficiency. The ambivalence between a sense of security and being exposed defines the building’s structure: below are the communal areas with surrounding ribbon glazing, above the closed sleeping quarters. The cascading spiral stairway opens panorama views when ascending, follows the course of the sun, captures the solar irradiation, and distributes the warmth of the sun throughout the entire house.