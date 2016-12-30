Monte Rosa Hut / Bearth & Deplazes Architekten

+18

Project Leaders Marcel Baumgartner (project head) / Kai Hellat

Project Partner ETH Zürich/Schweizer Alpenclub SAC

Project Manager Marcel Baumgartner

Site Manager Architektur & Design GmbH, Zermatt

Civil Manager WGG hnetzer Puskas Ingenieure, Basel

Timber Frame Engineer Holzbaubüro Reusser, Winterthur / SJB Kempter Fitze AG, Herisau

Building Technology Lauber Iwisa, Naters

Digital Fabrication Professur für Architektur und Digitale Fabrikation, ETH Zürich Timber Engineering Firm: Holzbau AG, Mörel

Client SAC, Sektion Monte Rosa More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Contemporary version of a medieval donjon: Five-story wood construction made from prefabricated frame elements. The isolated mountain location mandates the greatest possible self-sufficiency. The ambivalence between a sense of security and being exposed defines the building’s structure: below are the communal areas with surrounding ribbon glazing, above the closed sleeping quarters. The cascading spiral stairway opens panorama views when ascending, follows the course of the sun, captures the solar irradiation, and distributes the warmth of the sun throughout the entire house.