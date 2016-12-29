World
  Glass Wall House / Klopf Architecture

Glass Wall House / Klopf Architecture

  • 17:00 - 29 December, 2016
Glass Wall House / Klopf Architecture
Glass Wall House / Klopf Architecture, © Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

© Mariko Reed © Mariko Reed © Mariko Reed © Mariko Reed +26

  • Architects

    Klopf Architecture

  • Location

    San Mateo, CA, United States

  • Architects in Charge

    John Klopf, AIA, Klara Kevane, Yegvenia Torres-Zavala

  • Area

    2606.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Mariko Reed

  • Landscape Architect

    Arterra Landscape

  • Architects Contractor

    Henry Calvert of Calvert Ventures
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

From the architect. Klopf Architecture, Arterra Landscape Architects and Henry Calvert of Calvert Ventures Designed and built a new warm, modern, Eichler-inspired, open, indoor-outdoor home on a deeper-than-usual San Mateo Highlands property where an original Eichler house had burned to the ground.

© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

The owners wanted multi-generational living and larger spaces than the original home offered, but all parties agreed that the house should respect the neighborhood and blend in stylistically with the other Eichlers. At first the Klopf team considered re-using what little was left of the original home and expanding on it. But after discussions with the owner and builder, all parties agreed that the last few remaining elements of the house were not practical to re-use, so Klopf Architecture designed a new home that pushes the Eichler approach in new directions. 

© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

One disadvantage of Eichler production homes is that the house designs were not optimized for each specific lot. A new custom home offered the team a chance to start over. In this case, a longer house that opens up sideways to the south fit the lot better than the original square-ish house that used to open to the rear (west). Accordingly, the Klopf team designed an L-shaped “bar” house with a large glass wall with large sliding glass doors that faces sideways instead of to the rear like a typical Eichler. This glass wall opens to a pool and landscaped yard designed by Arterra Landscape Architects.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Driving by the house, one might assume at first glance it is an Eichler because of the horizontality, the overhanging flat roof eaves, the dark gray vertical siding, and orange solid panel front door, but the house is designed for the 21st Century and is not meant to be a “Likeler.” You won't see any posts and beams in this home. Instead, the ceiling decking is a western red cedar that covers over all the beams. Like Eichlers, this cedar runs continuously from inside to out, enhancing the indoor / outdoor feeling of the house, but unlike Eichlers it conceals a cavity for lighting, wiring, and insulation. Ceilings are higher, rooms are larger and more open, the master bathroom is light-filled and more generous, with a separate tub and shower and a separate toilet compartment, and there is plenty of storage. The garage even easily fits two of today's vehicles with room to spare.

© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

A massive 49-foot by 12-foot wall of glass and the continuity of materials from inside to outside enhance the inside-outside living concept, so the owners and their guests can flow freely from house to pool deck to BBQ to pool and back.

© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

During construction in the rough framing stage, Klopf thought the front of the house appeared too tall even though the house had looked right in the design renderings (probably because the house is uphill from the street). So Klopf Architecture paid the framer to change the roofline from how we had designed it to be lower along the front, allowing the home to blend in better with the neighborhood. One project goal was for people driving up the street to pass the home without immediately noticing there is an "imposter" on this lot, and making that change was essential to achieve that goal.

This 2,606 square foot, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Eichler-inspired new house is located in San Mateo in the heart of the Silicon Valley.

© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

Product Description. Accordingly, the Klopf team designed an L-shaped “bar” house with a large glass wall with large sliding glass doors that faces sideways instead of to the rear like a typical Eichler. This glass wall opens to a pool and landscaped yard designed by Arterra Landscape Architects.

© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

You won't see any posts and beams in this home. Instead, the ceiling decking is a western red cedar that covers over all the beams. Like Eichlers, this cedar runs continuously from inside to out, enhancing the indoor / outdoor feeling of the house, but unlike Eichlers it conceals a cavity for lighting, wiring, and insulation.

A massive 49-foot by 12-foot wall of glass and the continuity of materials from inside to outside enhance the inside-outside living concept, so the owners and their guests can flow freely from house to pool deck to BBQ to pool and back.

© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

Cite: "Glass Wall House / Klopf Architecture" 29 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802452/glass-wall-house-klopf-architecture/>

