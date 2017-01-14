World
East Village / J.M.Bonfils and Associates

  • 20:00 - 14 January, 2017
East Village / J.M.Bonfils and Associates
East Village / J.M.Bonfils and Associates, © Kinan Mansour
© Kinan Mansour

  • Collaborators

    Marwan Matta & Lea Ksayer

  • Structural Engineers

    Rodolphe Mattar

  • M E P Engineers

    Kamal Sioufi & Associates

  • Contractors

    Kfoury Contracting & Engineering
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Wael Khoury Photography
© Wael Khoury Photography

From the architect. The concept consisted in lifting key contextual elements – traditional building material and Lebanese gardens –and revives them with contemporary interpretations. So conventional wood and dark stone found an unexpected contrast in vivid red metal, and space-efficient vertical gardens replaced their horizontal predecessors. These elements complement the diversity of the surrounding context. While it looks like a simple geometric shape from afar, the structure consists of three parallel elongated blocks each with a unique identity that’s revealed on approach, while a cantilevered section that extends out towards the street emphasizes the building's partly public function, a contemporary art gallery that occupies the ground floor to introduce a cultural and commercial element to the project.

Section
Section

East Village includes 13 loft units, each of the double height characteristic of the region: 10 duplexes, two penthouses with pools on each of their terraces, and one simplex, its balcony framed by red metal. On the simplex’s terrace is a private bar that overlooks the pubs and lounges scattered across Gemayzeh and through Downtown, exposing a panoramic view of the city.

© Kinan Mansour
© Kinan Mansour

"East Village is a kind of suprematist composition playing with the paradoxical conditions of today and linking us to a kind of paradigm" - Jean Marc Bonfils

© Kinan Mansour
© Kinan Mansour

Product Description: Vertical Garden influenced by a public garden located in the adjacent 1960s Electricite du Liban headquarters, that is no longer accessible to the public. The aim is to reintroduce a more space-efficient vertical green space that the community could enjoy.

© Kinan Mansour
© Kinan Mansour

Product:

Wood

