World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Lund Hagem Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Cabin Geilo / Lund Hagem Architects

Cabin Geilo / Lund Hagem Architects

  • 03:00 - 29 December, 2016
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cabin Geilo / Lund Hagem Architects
Save this picture!
Cabin Geilo / Lund Hagem Architects, © Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

© Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin +24

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

From the architect. Situated at 982 meters above sea level, this cabin has harsh winter conditions and heavy snowfall. The site has a panoramic view overlooking the valley of Geilo. During winter the cabin is only accessible with ski or snowmobile.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

The cabin consists of three volumes; the main cabin, guest house and carport connected under a u-shaped pitched roof creating a sheltered inner courtyard. This south-facing courtyard allows the low winter sun to enter during the day. The outer geometry is formed by the important views and the adaption to the landscape. The cabin is placed as low as possible in the landscape and during winter is almost covered in snow.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

The facades facing the terrain are made of concrete. The rest of the cabin is a wood construction, painted black as the traditional buildings in the area. The concrete formwork is made out of the same dimensions as the timber cladding.  The concrete is tinted black.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

The materials inside are black concrete floors and oak treated with iron sulphate. The dark tone allows the nature outside to come closer and a darkness that contrasts the white winter landscape. A long single frame skylight placed at the top of the roof and a fireplace hanging from the roof are other sources of light.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Product Description.The exterior of cabin Geilo applies dark coloured timber reference to the traditional houses in the area. The cabin applies consistently dark tones throughout interior and exterior. The dark tone allows to unite the building and the nature as well as contrasts the white winter landscape.

Exterior:
-Wall (Foundation)- Black tinted concrete
-Wall- Pine cladding, painted in black
-Roof- Roofing felt in black.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Interior:
-Floors-Black tinted concrete
-Interior wall-oak panel with iron sulphate 

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Norway
Cite: "Cabin Geilo / Lund Hagem Architects" 29 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802450/cabin-geilo-lund-hagem-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »