Dogok Maximum / Moon Hoon

  • 20:00 - 28 December, 2016
Dogok Maximum / Moon Hoon
Dogok Maximum / Moon Hoon, © Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

© Namgoong Sun © Namgoong Sun © Namgoong Sun © Namgoong Sun +43

  • Architects

    Moon Hoon

  • Location

    Dogok-dong, gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Design Team

    Kim jaekwan, Kim sookhee, Kim haeree, Shin Jinseok , Jade Narrido, Jason Houliston

  • Area

    40.76 m2

  • Photographs

    Namgoong Sun
Drawing
Drawing

From the architect. It reflects the client’s personality in a frank manner. Considering that the client, who had dreamt all kinds of mysterious dreams only to overcome them while living in a house built on a rock of mystical forces at a high area of Gangbuk, Seoul, purchased the plot of a fortuneteller and a shaman beside a tall wall in Gangnam, this is a world that must be full of many unexplainable things. In contemporary terms, this building would be considered a mixed-use narrow house, combining a basement studio for the client's son, a photographer, a reception area, as well as a residence for mother and son that has been equipped with a compact elevator to account for the weakened joints of the elderly.

© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

I feel uncomfortable whenever I see contemporary buildings with large openings. Such an entrance could be even worse if it is for a residence because personally I think it is often feared that it would only allow too much light inside and violate my privacy. Of course, it can be controlled with a variety of devices, such as curtains or louvers, but they can’t be used as the fundamental solution. Thus, I proposed small and unique windows to my client for this project. At first, they were concerned that it would be too dark inside but it has resulted in a space that has both sufficiently bright spots and dark ones.

© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

While I was blithely dancing along with the imaginary building line, in addition to my habit of desiring ‘to connect things that seem irrelevant with lines’, I also established the order of randomness and this became the basis for designing external appearance of buildings. Virtually projected on the building, the lines were left as decorative marks on the interior walls. The biggest reason for taking on an uncontrollable situation as a designer or handing over the role of designer to random events and chance is not because I am indifferent but because they often present better solutions than I.

© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun
