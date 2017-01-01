World
Gottlieb Paludan Architects Win Pavilion Competition in Ringsted Square Denmark

Gottlieb Paludan Architects Win Pavilion Competition in Ringsted Square Denmark
Gottlieb Paludan Architects Win Pavilion Competition in Ringsted Square Denmark, Courtesy of Gottlieb Paludan Architects
Courtesy of Gottlieb Paludan Architects

A panel of judges including Mayor Henrik Hvidesten has chosen Gottlieb Paludan Architects’ proposal as the winning entry for a new pavilion to be completed in Ringsted Square, Denmark in 2018.

There is so much history in and around Ringsted Square, said Hvidesten. I am therefore delighted that the winning project gives us a pavilion that will not just integrate with the overall architecture of the square; it will also forge a link with history, retain a clear view of St. Bendt’s Church, and provide a new focal point of the square and its many functions, which will appeal to both young and old.

Courtesy of Gottlieb Paludan Architects Courtesy of Gottlieb Paludan Architects Courtesy of Gottlieb Paludan Architects Courtesy of Gottlieb Paludan Architects +12

Courtesy of Gottlieb Paludan Architects
Courtesy of Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Indeed, according to the architects, one of the most important challenges embedded within this competition was conceptualizing a design that both accommodates a modern sensibility and honors the architectural tradition of Ringsted’s city center. The pavilion is therefore conceived as an expressive and distinct character whose structure and texture is reminiscent of the town hall’s pergola.

Courtesy of Gottlieb Paludan Architects
Courtesy of Gottlieb Paludan Architects

The elongated structure simultaneously separates and connects, designating adjacent spaces for the town square and church lawn with individual material qualities. The square’s hard surfaces sips into the pavilion; this continuity is reinforced by a visual connection between the square and the church that results from the orientation of the pavilion’s bronze-coated siding panels.

News via: Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Cite: Alyssa Wu. "Gottlieb Paludan Architects Win Pavilion Competition in Ringsted Square Denmark" 01 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802436/gottlieb-paludan-architects-win-pavilion-competition-in-ringsted-square-denmark/>

