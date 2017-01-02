Busan Times / Moon Hoon

+45

Architects Moon Hoon

Location 687-11 Mojeon-ri Jeonggwan-eup Gijang-gun, Busan, Korea

Design Team Kim sookhee, Park jeonguk, Park hyeongjae, Kim haeree, Kang changsu

Area 116.2 m2

Photographs Shin Kyungsub

From the architect. Although I am afraid that if I call it the owl, it will continue going by this nickname and it will be regarded within this context, I would nevertheless like to call it the owl. If you look at the building from the roadside, you may associate the shape formed by the angles of the setback regulation that has now been abolished with big head and two eyes.

Amazingly, the building looks exactly like an owl when you see from the rear side of the building after passing through a walkway. The staircase is a wing and the windows of a child’s room are the eyes within a head. Does it only apply to the architect? In addition, considering that the client is working in the security industry, which makes him stay up all night with glaring eyes, the house really looks like an owl.

Sometimes, admirers of my paintings commission me for an architectural project. This is the case again. I, as an architect, am greatly pleased to have them as my clients because they usually have very strong personalities and an open-minded taste for new things. In addition, many of them are young people who want a special space for their children, and this helps in the creation of a house full of quirks and fun. The view of the night sky can be seen through a small circular skylight from the bed in the child’s room, and the hole in the floor leads to a low playing space that is not included in the building coverage or total floor area. Although I designed it imagining a child climbing down a pipe through the opening like a firefighter, I had to give it up as the client and their parents became concerned at the time of completion.