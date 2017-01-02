World
Busan Times / Moon Hoon

  • 22:00 - 2 January, 2017
Busan Times / Moon Hoon
Busan Times / Moon Hoon, © Shin Kyungsub
© Shin Kyungsub

© Shin Kyungsub

  • Architects

    Moon Hoon

  • Location

    687-11 Mojeon-ri Jeonggwan-eup Gijang-gun, Busan, Korea

  • Design Team

    Kim sookhee, Park jeonguk, Park hyeongjae, Kim haeree, Kang changsu

  • Area

    116.2 m2

  • Photographs

    Shin Kyungsub
© Shin Kyungsub
© Shin Kyungsub

From the architect. Although I am afraid that if I call it the owl, it will continue going by this nickname and it will be regarded within this context, I would nevertheless like to call it the owl. If you look at the building from the roadside, you may associate the shape formed by the angles of the setback regulation that has now been abolished with big head and two eyes.

Busan Times
Busan Times

Amazingly, the building looks exactly like an owl when you see from the rear side of the building after passing through a walkway. The staircase is a wing and the windows of a child’s room are the eyes within a head. Does it only apply to the architect? In addition, considering that the client is working in the security industry, which makes him stay up all night with glaring eyes, the house really looks like an owl.

© Shin Kyungsub
© Shin Kyungsub
© Shin Kyungsub
© Shin Kyungsub
© Shin Kyungsub
© Shin Kyungsub

Sometimes, admirers of my paintings commission me for an architectural project. This is the case again. I, as an architect, am greatly pleased to have them as my clients because they usually have very strong personalities and an open-minded taste for new things. In addition, many of them are young people who want a special space for their children, and this helps in the creation of a house full of quirks and fun. The view of the night sky can be seen through a small circular skylight from the bed in the child’s room, and the hole in the floor leads to a low playing space that is not included in the building coverage or total floor area. Although I designed it imagining a child climbing down a pipe through the opening like a firefighter, I had to give it up as the client and their parents became concerned at the time of completion.

Concept Render
Concept Render
