World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gymnasium
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Paul de Ruiter Architects
  6. 2016
  7. The 4th Gymnasium / Paul de Ruiter Architects

The 4th Gymnasium / Paul de Ruiter Architects

  • 03:00 - 30 December, 2016
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The 4th Gymnasium / Paul de Ruiter Architects
Save this picture!
The 4th Gymnasium / Paul de Ruiter Architects, © Sónia Arrepia
© Sónia Arrepia

© Sónia Arrepia © Sónia Arrepia © Sónia Arrepia © Sónia Arrepia +24

  • Client

    City of Amsterdam 

  • User

    Esprit Scholengroep/ The 4th Gymnasium 

  • Project team

    Richard Buijs, Lionel Nascimento Gomes, Raymond van Sabben, Marieke Sijm, Bobby de Graaf, Laura van de Pol, Willem Jan Landman 

  • Engineer

    Van Rossum

  • Installations

    Ingenieursburo Linssen

  • Building physics

    LBP sight

  • Construction costs

    bbn adviseurs

  • Project management

    PMB gemeente Amsterdam

  • Contractor

    Dura Vermeer

  • W-installations

    Wolter en Dros

  • E-installations

    Croon
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sónia Arrepia
© Sónia Arrepia

From the architect. In the first climate-neutral district of Amsterdam, the Houthavens, Paul de Ruiter Architects designed the 4th Gymnasium. An energy neutral high school that accommodates about 800 students. With its colorful appearance and societal function, the school building serves as a herald for the further developments of this area. The architecture of the building is in line with the scale and size of the buildings in the area, to make sure the school is part of the ‘community’ in the Houthavens. 

Save this picture!
© Sónia Arrepia
© Sónia Arrepia

Cultural Focus in the Design
The 4th Gymnasium meets all the qualities a modern school should meet. The curriculum emphasizes on culture and arts. Disciplines like film, drama, painting and drawing can be followed next to the regular curriculum. To enable these courses, we designed a studio, a cinema, a theatre and a laboratory alongside the regular classrooms. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Vibrant Appearance by a Playful Composition
The façade of the 4th Gymnasium has a vertical layering and is made up of several yellow, orange and red colored surfaces. These surfaces, each different in height, width and depth, consist of both transparent and colored enameled glass, and are surrounded by a wooden frame that works as a solar screen. The building is divided into three horizontal zones. In the plinth we placed the entrance and public programs. The classrooms and workspaces are divided over the first and second floor, and the top floor accommodates two gyms and a large rooftop terrace. This top floor is recognizable by its aluminium façade and is used after school-hours by sports clubs and the neighborhood via a separate entrance. 

Save this picture!
© Sónia Arrepia
© Sónia Arrepia

Next to this entry, the school has two other entrances. The south side provides an entrance to the semi-underground bicycle shed. On the west side, near the schoolyard, is the main entrance. This entrance brings you to the heart of the building. It's the place where students meet during lunch, but it can also easily be converted into a theatre. 

Save this picture!
© Sónia Arrepia
© Sónia Arrepia

Learning Squares
We designed a diagonal optical axis from the main entrance to the outdoor rooftop terrace. In the atrium we 'hung' different learning squares - where students can work independently - and balconies that act as lounge areas. The learning squares are connected to the class rooms via corridors; by opening a sliding door the classrooms can be expanded combined with the learning square into a study landscape.

Save this picture!
© Sónia Arrepia
© Sónia Arrepia
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Sónia Arrepia
© Sónia Arrepia

In order to achieve energy-neutrality we connected the school to the district heating of the Houthavens. In addition, concrete core conditioning is applied. The complex is isolated with high quality triple glazing and the required electricity is generated on the roof by means of solar panels. The 4th Gymnasium is a Clean Air School (Class B), which guarantees an optimal indoor climate. This has a positive impact on the health and academic performance of the pupils and the staff.

Save this picture!
© Sónia Arrepia
© Sónia Arrepia
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Gymnasium The Netherlands
Cite: " The 4th Gymnasium / Paul de Ruiter Architects" 30 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802428/the-4th-gymnasium-paul-de-ruiter-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »