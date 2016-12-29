This Architect Fuses Art and Science by Hand Illustrating the Golden Ratio

Rafael Araujo is a Venezuelan architect and illustrator who at the age of fifteen began to observe intelligent patterns in nature, giving rise to his interest in the golden ratio located in our natural environment.



More than 40 years later, the results of this hobby is a collection of beautiful illustrations of nature made entirely by hand, equipped with a pencil, a compass, a ruler and a protractor.

The artist's illustrations give his ability to represent the mathematical brilliance of the natural world, inciting the reunion of humans with nature.

Illustrations that seem to come from a technological team, are made entirely by hand, mixing mathematical perfection with the artistic performance of Araujo. Most of us observe a simple butterfly flutter, the artist visualizes a complex mathematical framework that regulates movements subtle flight.

Through the application of growth patterns governed by golden ratio's geometric formulas, the secrets of carefully detailed designs of natural spirals, sequences and proportions unfolds.

Butterflies, sea shells, leaves, and snails, frame the lines of construction that stand out from this mathematical picture.

Through this meticulous work, which can take up to 100 hours to complete a single composition, we are able to observe the application of golden ratio that traces the pi number throughout our environment, repetitively, over and over again, with designs which clearly gravitate around this mathematical framework.