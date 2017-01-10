World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. MGAU
  6. 2016
  7. Prendre Place / MGAU

Prendre Place / MGAU

  • 15:00 - 10 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Prendre Place / MGAU
Save this picture!
Prendre Place / MGAU, © Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

© Takuji Shimmura © Takuji Shimmura © Takuji Shimmura © Takuji Shimmura +28

  • Architects

    MGAU

  • Location

    Paris, France

  • Architects in Charge

    Michel Guthmann, Stéphanie Appert, Olivier Barthe

  • Area

    4500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Takuji Shimmura

  • Architects Team

    Oona Savransky, Nicolas Zaegel

  • Engineers

    AT3E (MEP)

  • Client

    NEXITY

  • Constructors

    ECM, HELBUL, EEGC,
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

The project for Lot B1 of the Saint Denis Confluence urban project is located on the south side of the West Square in front of the RER Saint Denis station. It is one of the first projects to be built in this new district, and is a natural extension of the overarching vision of the coordinating urban planners. Thanks to its location, it is exceptionnaly visible from the front square of the railway station. The building takes full advantage of this location on the square, while masking effects and shadows created by inserting the building between the public space and the sun are minimized in order to ensure the highest possible quality of housing.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Schemas
Schemas

It is a relatively compact building aligned along the streets, it can be considered from different angles: its urban presence, its multi-functional street level that enlivens the public space, and as the part of a built environment encircling a central interior garden.

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

A large vertical fault opens a passage out of the north façade, revealing a less massive silhouette from the far end of the square, and allowing the planted, sunny interior of the block to be felt all the way from the station. Light and sun can therefore shine through from the south to the square and diminish the shadows cast by the building. The reflection of light on the interior façades of this passageway add vibrancy and a variable component that changes according to the hour of the day and the season.

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

Dividing the building in such a way allows for the multiplication of orientations, and maximizes the light and energy provided by the sun. All the landings are naturally lit.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The interior and city façades are in contrast one to another. On the city side, a strict pattern of openings confirms its urban stature. These facades are finished with a dark material (dark plaster) that is in keeping with the urban surroundings. The interior façades, on the other hand, largely exposed to the sun, are finished with a light-colored paint (light metal paint), which reflects the sunlight all the way to the square. A planted, open-ground garden sits in the center of the block. 

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartments France
Cite: "Prendre Place / MGAU" 10 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802426/prendre-place-mgau/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »