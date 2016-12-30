World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 30-Hectare–Olive Grove Converted to Eco-Friendly Public Housing Development

30-Hectare–Olive Grove Converted to Eco-Friendly Public Housing Development

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
30-Hectare–Olive Grove Converted to Eco-Friendly Public Housing Development
Save this picture!
30-Hectare–Olive Grove Converted to Eco-Friendly Public Housing Development, Courtesy of v2com
Courtesy of v2com

Philippe Barrière Collective (PB+Co) has created the urban plan for a new semi-rural/semi-urban development in Manouba, Tunisia. Utilizing an existing olive grove estate, the environmentally driven project includes collective housing pavilions among its ecological design composed of 4,475 salvaged olive trees, newly planted taller trees, and a wild botanical garden that fosters local biodiversity.

Courtesy of v2com Courtesy of v2com Courtesy of v2com Courtesy of v2com +4

Save this picture!
Courtesy of v2com
Courtesy of v2com

The urban plan centers around a green common, which serves as the nexus between services and housing pavilions while eliminating the need for roads within the development’s perimeter. Placed around the rural park, amenities include administrative, health, and retail facilities; 3200 housing units; religious and cultural centers; an elementary school; a sports area; and a transportation hub. The green neighborhood represents a new strategy for interaction between community and nature, merging sustainable development with efficiency in housing design.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of v2com
Courtesy of v2com

Based on bio-climactic principles, the project employs passive solar energy, modular solar protection, cross ventilation in every room, double orientation units, vertical chimney ventilation for fresh air intake, and local building materials. Additionally, with its own micro-climate, the biological community serves as a green reserve for local organisms.

News via: v2com

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Alyssa Wu. "30-Hectare–Olive Grove Converted to Eco-Friendly Public Housing Development" 30 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802412/30-hectare-nil-olive-grove-converted-to-eco-friendly-public-housing-development/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »