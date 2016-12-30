30-Hectare–Olive Grove Converted to Eco-Friendly Public Housing Development

Philippe Barrière Collective (PB+Co) has created the urban plan for a new semi-rural/semi-urban development in Manouba, Tunisia. Utilizing an existing olive grove estate, the environmentally driven project includes collective housing pavilions among its ecological design composed of 4,475 salvaged olive trees, newly planted taller trees, and a wild botanical garden that fosters local biodiversity.

The urban plan centers around a green common, which serves as the nexus between services and housing pavilions while eliminating the need for roads within the development’s perimeter. Placed around the rural park, amenities include administrative, health, and retail facilities; 3200 housing units; religious and cultural centers; an elementary school; a sports area; and a transportation hub. The green neighborhood represents a new strategy for interaction between community and nature, merging sustainable development with efficiency in housing design.

Based on bio-climactic principles, the project employs passive solar energy, modular solar protection, cross ventilation in every room, double orientation units, vertical chimney ventilation for fresh air intake, and local building materials. Additionally, with its own micro-climate, the biological community serves as a green reserve for local organisms.

News via: v2com