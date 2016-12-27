World
  3. How Ole Scheeren's MahaNakhon Skyscraper Transforms Bangkok's Rising Skyline

How Ole Scheeren's MahaNakhon Skyscraper Transforms Bangkok's Rising Skyline

How Ole Scheeren's MahaNakhon Skyscraper Transforms Bangkok's Rising Skyline

In this video from CNN Style Ole Scheeren, the former OMA partner and founder of Büro Ole Scheeren, discusses his  MahaNakhon tower, a luxury mixed used skyscraper that has transformed the Bangkok skyline. MahaNakhon was recognized as the tallest building in Thailand by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) after its light show inauguration earlier this year.

MahaNakhon’s sculptural design includes a "pixelated" spiral of terraces which cut through the sheer glass curtain wall to, in the words of Scheeren, "reaveal the grain of its inhabitation." This unique form was created to combine elements of simplicity and intimacy in a city that is already full of a festival of architectural form-making. In the video, filmed before the building's completion in August, Scheeren takes in the rawness of the building, saying that "In some ways, it seems almost incomplete or unfinished. At this time the building itself is still in its raw state. You can very strongly feel the reality of the building."

You can watch a teaser for CNN's video above or see the full video here.

Thailand's Tallest Building, Designed by Büro Ole Scheeren, Opens with Light Show

MahaNakhon / Ole Scheeren, OMA

News via: CNN Style

