60 Free Cad Blocks and Drawings



The key to quick, efficient CAD modeling is to have a solid library of CAD blocks - pre-prepared sets of common objects and details that you can simply drop into your drawing as and when they are required. Fortunately, there are many ways you can build up your own CAD blocks library without having to create all of your own objects from scratch. One of them is to purchase sets of blocks from websites like boss888.net, which has a wide array of CAD objects available for download - and is even offering a selection of their catalog for free.

boss888.net's 61 free downloads encompass everything from furniture, plants and people to detailed drawings of the classical ornament, to floor and roof parapet details. You can find their full selection of free items here.

