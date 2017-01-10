World
  Nursing Faculty of the Universidad Nacional de Colombia / Leonardo Álvarez Yepes

Nursing Faculty of the Universidad Nacional de Colombia / Leonardo Álvarez Yepes

  10 January, 2017
Nursing Faculty of the Universidad Nacional de Colombia / Leonardo Álvarez Yepes
Nursing Faculty of the Universidad Nacional de Colombia / Leonardo Álvarez Yepes, © Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

  • Lead Design Consultant

    Edwin Alexander Alfonso

  • Collaborators

    Néstor Iván Gualteros, Diana Martínez García, Mónica Viviana Delgado, Fabián Vargas, Camilo Mora Triana.

  • Furniture Design

    D.I. Jorge Arrieta

  • Bioclimatic Design

    Jorge Ramírez

  • Acoustic Design

    Daniel Duplat

  • Budget & Progamation

    Álvaro León Rodríguez

  • Structure

    Jaime Buitrago Nova

  • Flooring

    Germán Tapia

  • Hydraulic

    Jorge Granados Robayo

  • Electric

    Juan Antonio Díaz

  • Lightning & Automation

    Pablo David Ariza Martínez, Luis Eduardo Mancera

  • Voice and Data

    Oficina de Tecnologías UNAL Sede Bogotá, Esteban Junco Acevedo

  • Safety Control

    División de Vigilancia y Seguridad UNAL Sede Bogotá, Wilson López
© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

History

The Project Nursing Faculty of the Universidad Nacional de Colombia was planned for over 20 years. In 1995 the architect Rogelio Salmona developed a preliminary project. In 2003 a competition for a design was made and in 2008 under the policy of the Regularization and Management Plan (PRM) of the university the project was reborn and finally in 2013 the construction started.

Site Plan
Site Plan

Heritage and Site

The Project is located in the Campus of the Universidad Nacianal following the line of the master plan of Leopoldo Rother, surrounded by a building of historic value, that are on a high level of preservation: The Faculty of Law and Political Science building, the Faculty of Social Science building and the assembly of construction of the veterinary medicine. 

The building is placed perpendicular to the core block of the Faculty of Law and Political Science building, organizing and defining the exterior areas draw by the nearest buildings maintaining the visual relation between one and other, while the longest facing is parallel to the main walk that connects two principal highways of Bogotá, the El dorado avenue and N.Q.S. avenue, with the center of the university campus.

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

 Landscape and Roam

The decision of lifting the building from the ground surface and arrange the least number of structural elements enabling the maximum of visual relations and attending the urban connections among the open spaces of campus. This condition is enhanced with the second-floor slabs inclination, avoiding the visual superposition with the Faculty of Law and Political Science building when roaming through the walks designed by Leopoldo Rother 

Ground Plan
Ground Plan

When approaching, the tilt plane the space compresses near the entrance and opens the sight towards the landscape, upon ascending with the stairway begins a lengthwise roam tensing the visuals to the near and far landscape. In the terrace roof the three open patios instructs an austere and passive atmosphere encouraged by the oriental hills of the city.

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

The experience of roaming through the project is emphasized by the luminous condition in each floor, which various along the floor and allows transitions between dark and bright spaces. The reflection of light on the ocher concrete creates an environment that transmits warmth and stability in an academic building.

Sketch
Sketch
Sketch
Sketch

Corporeity and Technique

The disposition of a constant ventilation system in the classrooms allows a passive way of controlling the air flows with the use of a vertical duct in the central wall, that permits the air renewal in the classrooms and drive out the hot air on the top of the building. this same solution was raised for the office spaces where the central hall is the extraction system that is regulated by the façade ventilation.

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

The shuttering of the concrete forms leave a wooden texture on the ochre concrete of walls and ceilings maintaining vivid the traditional techniques of construction, and also making a quality and durable building.

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila
