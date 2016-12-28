World
  7. European Council and Council of the European Union / Samyn and Partners

European Council and Council of the European Union / Samyn and Partners

  • 02:00 - 28 December, 2016
European Council and Council of the European Union / Samyn and Partners
European Council and Council of the European Union / Samyn and Partners, © Marie-Françoise Plissart
© Marie-Françoise Plissart

© Marie-Françoise Plissart Courtesy of Georges Meurant © European Union © Marie-Françoise Plissart +38

  • Lead and Design Partner

    Philippe SAMYN and PARTNERS sprl, architects & engineers. For the joint venture Philippe SAMYN and PARTNERS, architects & engineers, Studio Valle Progettazioni, architects, Buro Happold, engineers.

  • Design Partner

    Dr Ir Ridder Philippe SAMYN, architect & engineer

  • Directors

    Arch. Benedetto CALCAGNO, Åsa DECORTE, Arch. Thierry HENRARD, Arch. IrArch. Denis Mélotte (partners, Philippe SAMYN and PARTNERS sprl), Arch. Piera BISIGNANI (director, Studio Valle Projettazioni).

  • Pictural integration (colours)

    Georges MEURANT

  • Structural engineering

    Study phase: BURO HAPPOLD (Ir Nick GREENWOOD) with Philippe SAMYN and PARTNERS for the concepts (Dr Ir Philippe SAMYN).

  • MEP engineering

    Study phase: BURO HAPPOLD (Ir Steve Mc CLEAVE) with Philippe SAMYN and PARTNERS

  • Technical control

    SECO scrl/cvba
Courtesy of Georges Meurant
Courtesy of Georges Meurant

From the architect. The current building used for European Council and Council meetings - the Justus Lipsius - was planned in the late 1980s, when the EU had 12 member states, and is in use since 1994.

© Marie-Françoise Plissart
© Marie-Françoise Plissart

It was not conceived to host meetings of heads of state or government (they were organised away from Brussels at the time), nor for 27 or more member states.

© European Union
© European Union
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Marie-Françoise Plissart
© Marie-Françoise Plissart

 Since 2008, the number of meetings of Heads of state or government in the Justus Lipsius has doubled on average (from 4 to 8). In addition, since 2009, the JL hosts summits between the EU and third countries (e.g. EU-China, EU-Russia, etc.) 

© European Union
© European Union

 For each meeting of EU Heads of state or government, all other meetings have to be cancelled during three days (more than 20 meetings of experts, diplomats, etc. of the 27 member states take place each day in the Council premises).

© Quentin Olbrechts
© Quentin Olbrechts
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Ministry Building Belgium
