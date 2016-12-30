World
i

i

i

h

  ArchDaily
  News
  This Concave Roof System Collects Rainwater in Arid Climates

This Concave Roof System Collects Rainwater in Arid Climates

This Concave Roof System Collects Rainwater in Arid Climates
Courtesy of BMDseign Studios
Courtesy of BMDseign Studios

Iran-based BMDseign Studios has unveiled Concave Roof, a double-roof system with steeping slopes resembling a bowl for the purpose of rainwater collection in arid climates like Iran, where a lack of water could lead to mass displacement in the future.

Because precipitation in this area is less than one-third of that of the world average, and evaporation is more than three times higher than the world average, the concave roof system is designed to “help [make] even the smallest quantities of rain [flow down] the roof and eventually coalesce into bigger drops, just right for harvesting before they evaporate” explained the architects. 

Courtesy of BMDseign Studios

Courtesy of BMDseign Studios
Courtesy of BMDseign Studios
Courtesy of BMDseign Studios
Courtesy of BMDseign Studios

The outer shell of the roof system not only collects rainwater but also provides additional shading and allows air to move freely between it and the inner shell, acting as a cooling mechanism for both roofs.

Courtesy of BMDseign Studios
Courtesy of BMDseign Studios

At a school with 923 square meters of concave roof area, it is expected that 28 cubic meters of water could be collected, with an efficiency of about 60 percent. Further research for the system will focus on maximizing this efficiency.

Courtesy of BMDseign Studios
Courtesy of BMDseign Studios

Reservoirs connecting to the collection systems will be placed between building walls, allowing for further control of temperature fluctuation of indoor spaces due to the heat storage capacity of water, all of which will “[lower] the overall carbon footprint of much-needed air conditioning in this harsh environment.”

Architects: BMDseign Studios
Location: Jiroft, Kerman province, Iran
Architect in Charge: Babak Mostofi Sadri
Design Development: Dena Bakhtiari
Design Team: Babak M Sadri, Dena Bakhtiari, Nazanin Esfahanian, Negar Naghibsadat
Structural Engineer: Sina Rostami

News via: BMDseign Studios

