  Piarena Designs Sail-Inspired Congress Hall Spanning Over Russian River

Piarena Designs Sail-Inspired Congress Hall Spanning Over Russian River

Piarena Designs Sail-Inspired Congress Hall Spanning Over Russian River
Piarena Designs Sail-Inspired Congress Hall Spanning Over Russian River, Courtesy of PIARENA
Courtesy of PIARENA

PIARENA has won the Archchel-2020 competition to create a Congress Hall for BRICS and SCO events in central Chelyabinsk, Russia along the Miass River. Separated into two parts by the river, the site will additionally host business meetings, public events, and exhibitions.

In order to emphasize the curve of the river, the new congress hall building will be a solid volume spanning across the river, rectangular in footprint, but curved in a sail shape above.

Rising up to 61 and 150 meters, the building is hoped to become a new urban landmark, as well as a pedestrian crossing over the river.

Courtesy of PIARENA Courtesy of PIARENA Courtesy of PIARENA Courtesy of PIARENA

Courtesy of PIARENA
Courtesy of PIARENA
Courtesy of PIARENA
Courtesy of PIARENA

A common atrium will connect various portions of the building, including a 3150-person concert hall, hotel, office complex, exhibition hall, and media center.

Courtesy of PIARENA
Courtesy of PIARENA

Each functional zone of the building features its own entrance area and vertical transport, “in order to improve flux distribution, loading, and emergency evacuation.”

Courtesy of PIARENA
Courtesy of PIARENA
Courtesy of PIARENA
Courtesy of PIARENA

Outside the building, a parametric grid pattern of parallelograms will govern the placement of green areas, water surfaces, plantings, cladding, and street furniture.

News via: PIARENA.

Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Piarena Designs Sail-Inspired Congress Hall Spanning Over Russian River" 01 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802376/piarena-designs-sail-inspired-congress-hall-spanning-over-russian-river/>

