World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. POST Architecture
  6. 2015
  7. Junction Shadow House / POST Architecture

Junction Shadow House / POST Architecture

  • 15:00 - 27 December, 2016
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Junction Shadow House / POST Architecture
Save this picture!
Junction Shadow House / POST Architecture, © Revelateur studio
© Revelateur studio

© Revelateur studio © Revelateur studio © Revelateur studio © Revelateur studio +21

  • Contractor

    Armenta Levy Interiors Inc.

  • Millworker

    John Ozimec of Laneway Millwork

  • Stairs

    Custom Stair and Guard
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Revelateur studio
© Revelateur studio

From the architect. The Junction Shadow House is a semi-detached residential dwelling that began as a mirror-image of its attached neighbour. Early in the design process, it became evident that the previous additions (front room over the porch, rear Mud Room) were structurally compromised and threatening to destabilize the original masonry structure. As a result, they were demolished, leaving the shell of the original house to work with, in the shadow of its longer neighbour. Natural light was not available from all sides, so the design focused on maximizing the light penetrating from the south, as well as moving it through the house as much as possible. The interiors are a bright white colour and the spaces are visually interconnected on all levels through a feature staircase, creating views and plays with shadows on all levels.

Save this picture!
© Revelateur studio
© Revelateur studio
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Revelateur studio
© Revelateur studio

The front of the house was re-designed to include a large window, linking exterior and interior life. Similarly, a new rear Mudroom addition at the ground floor allows for easy access to and from the rear yard, and more importantly, access to the dog washing station in the basement. A third floor addition was built to create an open relaxing area for the homeowners, as the while maximizing the use of floor area and animating them with plays on light and dark. The finishes further reflect the idea of shade, with a palette of whites, blacks and greys...and occasionally a pop of colour. 

Save this picture!
© Revelateur studio
© Revelateur studio
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Canada
Cite: "Junction Shadow House / POST Architecture" 27 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802375/junction-shadow-house-post-architecture/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »