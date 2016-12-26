Wolfgang Buttress’ UK Expo Pavilion, "The Hive," Wins 2016 Landscape Institute Award

Save this picture! © Nick Caville BDP. Courtesy of the Landscape Institute

BDP and Wolfgang Buttress’ pavilion, The Hive, has been awarded the 2016 Landscape Institute Award for Best Design for a Temporary Landscape as part of their 2016 awards program.

Judges for the award noted the project’s ability to interact with its site, remarking that they were ‘impressed by the quality and simplicity of the design and execution, in particular the way in which the design works with a sensitive landscape to provide a beautiful and functional temporary setting for the installation, and a longer-term facility for events and education.”

“The submission engages with the idea of ‘temporary’ in an interesting way. It uses the temporary opportunity of the installation to engage thoughtfully with the purpose, and short and long-term needs of the site,” the judges’ statement continued.

Originally designed for the Milan Expo 2015, The Hive has since been relocated to Kew Gardens in central London for two years as part of a larger event space. Designed to provide visitors with a glimpse into the lives of working bees, the pavilion is constructed of 169,300 individual aluminum components equipped with hundreds of LED lights. As the meadow surrounding the structure develops, various plant species will begin to flower, bringing with them the sights and sounds of real bees and creating a layered, multi-sensory experience.

Each year, the Landscape Institute presents landscape professionals with awards honoring “the most innovative projects to have shaped, restored and protected the natural and built environment.” Awards are given in 16 categories.

You can check out the full list of this year’s winners, here.

News via the Landscape Institute.

