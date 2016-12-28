The Inverted Truss / B+P Architects

Architects B+P Architects

Architect in Charge Chia-Hao Tsai, Tze-Chun Wei

Design Team Tzu-Li Lin, Chien-Tung Chen

Area 735.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Hey! Cheese

Renovation of a Historical Building

The historical building contains many strong characteristics of space and living and it expresses the significance of the certain age. While facing the renovation of a historical building, our first intention is to “re-specify” the initial gestures of the space in order to remain the condition for the traces of time could be experienced. Therefore, carefully but distinctive inserting an element to shape new spaces become the key issue of this project.

Structure as furniture

Minimal utilizing the historic space and re-using original materials are our main concept of the design. The main timber truss for the retail shop at the front room introduces the idea of “Structure as furniture”, a free-standing individual component that is detached with the existing wall. The idea of moderate intervention with minimal attaches and less anchoring that will undermine the existing building is taking place in this project.

The timber truss is a structure designed to support the display shelf and to integrate the wiring of lighting and air-conditioning units. The truss appeared as an inverted frame is a modest response to a new insertion to an old building.

Yeh family is one of the many grain stores locate in Dihua street, where it is the central commercial area of Taipei during the time. We remain considerable amount of existing furniture and grain equipment replaced back to the space to give its presence of the historic context. The timber used for the truss is made from Japanese cypress that is also used to make gain utensils at the time as well. Besides the gentle explicit response of the form, the implicit connection of materials and textures is also our design thinking towards a historic building.