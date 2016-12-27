Free Online Architecture Courses From World-Class Universitites

Thinking of continuing your studies but don't want to start a master's or a doctorate just yet? Around the world, short-term courses taken remotely are increasingly popular alternatives, and platforms such as edX, created by Harvard and MIT Universities make it even easier to dive deeper into the most diverse topics.

Of course, for long-term and undergraduate courses, the face-to-face experience cannot be replaced by online classes. However, being able to follow lessons and participate in discussions with people from around the world online is definitely an important advantage offered by the internet.

We have compiled a few courses in areas ranging from video game design to bio-cellular engineering, and from the history of Japanese architecture to courses in architectural imagination. See our list below:

The Architectural Imagination

Four Facets of Contemporary Japanese Architecture: Technology

The Science and Practice of Sustainable Development

Principles of Designing for Humans

Evaluating Designs with Users

Video Game Design and Balance

Data Analysis: Visualization and Dashboard Design

Biological Engineering: Cellular Design Principles

Gameplay Programming for Video Game Designers

Design in Healthcare: Using Patient Journey Mapping

Technological, Social, and Sustainable Systems

