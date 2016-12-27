Free Online Architecture Courses From World-Class Universitites

Thinking of continuing your studies but don't want to start a master's or a doctorate just yet? Around the world, short-term courses taken remotely are increasingly popular alternatives, and platforms such as edX, created by Harvard and MIT Universities make it even easier to dive deeper into the most diverse topics.
Of course, for long-term and undergraduate courses, the face-to-face experience cannot be replaced by online classes. However, being able to follow lessons and participate in discussions with people from around the world online is definitely an important advantage offered by the internet.
We have compiled a few courses in areas ranging from video game design to bio-cellular engineering, and from the history of Japanese architecture to courses in architectural imagination. See our list below:
The Architectural Imagination
Four Facets of Contemporary Japanese Architecture: Technology
Four Facets of Contemporary Japanese Architecture: Technology
The Science and Practice of Sustainable Development
The Science and Practice of Sustainable Development
Principles of Designing for Humans
Principles of Designing for Humans
Evaluating Designs with Users
Video Game Design and Balance
Data Analysis: Visualization and Dashboard Design
Data Analysis: Visualization and Dashboard Design
Biological Engineering: Cellular Design Principles
Biological Engineering: Cellular Design Principles
Gameplay Programming for Video Game Designers
Gameplay Programming for Video Game Designers
Design in Healthcare: Using Patient Journey Mapping
Design in Healthcare: Using Patient Journey Mapping
Technological, Social, and Sustainable Systems