World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Armenia
  5. SNKH Architectural Studio
  6. 2016
  7. OD Blow Dry Bar / SNKH Architectural Studio

OD Blow Dry Bar / SNKH Architectural Studio

  • 13:00 - 26 December, 2016
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
OD Blow Dry Bar / SNKH Architectural Studio
Save this picture!
OD Blow Dry Bar / SNKH Architectural Studio, © Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan

© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan © Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan © Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan © Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan +19

Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan

“OD” is the first blow dry bar in Yerevan, Armenia, created by a group of young and enthusiastic entrepreneurs. The primary goal was to create a new model of a beauty salon and to outline the lifestyle through the interior, to create an atmosphere that the customer is not used to.

Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan

The OD Blow Dry Bar lies in a 1930’s neoclassical building, in the very center of Yerevan, near Republic Square. Previously this space hosted a luxury boutique and it faced radical changes since we started the design process. Everything possible was demolished besides the natural travertine floor which had a big impact on the final design. The old ceiling had two covers: the original one from the 30’s and the second one – from the last renovation. All the layers were demolished to expose the original concrete ceiling construction with its vintage texture and tone. As a result we’ve got an extra 1.5m height.

Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan

The shape of the floor plan allowed us to divide the space into two parts. The first – entrance zone with the bar/reception, three mirrors and a little lounge zone, the second zone hosts two mirrors, shampoo backwash and a small area for the storage in the back of the interior.

 “Od” means air in Armenian, that is why the sky blue was chosen as a main color for the interior which gently contrasts with the brutality of concrete elements in the interior. The stylist’s desks and the coffee table are custom made of concrete and plywood. All the five mirrors have different shapes to give a dynamic and personalized feeling to the interior. 

Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Bar Armenia
Cite: "OD Blow Dry Bar / SNKH Architectural Studio" 26 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802292/od-blow-dry-bar-snkh-architectural-studio/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »