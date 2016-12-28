World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. 332 Arquitectos
  6. 2014
  7. House in Piedra Roja / 332 Arquitectos

House in Piedra Roja / 332 Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 28 December, 2016
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Piedra Roja / 332 Arquitectos
Save this picture!
House in Piedra Roja / 332 Arquitectos, © Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

© Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh +19

  • Architects

    332 Arquitectos

  • Location

    Colina, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile

  • Architects in Charge

    Paola Adrovez, Rafael Bas y Daniel Díaz

  • Area

    364.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Architectural assignment. 
This project in Piedra Roja is a house designed for a family consisting of a couple and their four children, two small children and two teenagers. Due to this assignment  , the house should have rooms that allow and make compatible the different activities of its members, at the same time foster the convergence of the family group and its friends. 

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

It was also a requirement that parents have some control over spaces in the house, understanding its spread dimensions. 

Save this picture!
Floor Plan 02
Floor Plan 02

In addition, the house had to be developed on one floor and take full advantage of the relationship with its surroundings and natural lighting through large windows. 

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The land and the location of the house.
The site adjoins a park that is part of the condominium, and within its almost triangular form, a good part of its boundaries are faces exposed to public spaces. 

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Therefore, the first design strategy was to extend the house as much as possible, in order to generate a protected border from the outside, where the main enclosures of the house will be located, in a succession of open volumes To the north, separated by small courtyards and interior planters. This would keep the house garden indoor and private, and all rooms open to this interior space.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The Algarrobo. (Prosopis chilensis)
On the site there is a large Algarrobo tree. Then, the house, along with being extended, was designed to give space to this tree and include it as an integral part of the project. The House´s family spaces  are related directly to the algarrobo through terraces and windows. 

Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

Passive architecture. 
Energy efficiency considerations were taken through passive architecture design, using ventilated skins (perimeter walls and decks), orientation to the north of the main enclosures, inclusion of landscaping as a tool to avoid overheating, study and application of Layers of thermal insulation, use of DVH Low-e, etc. 

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Section
Section

It emphasizes the projection of ceilings with eaves, according to the solar inclination in order to take care of the room´s sunning, which makes that the house is formally distinguished, without pretending, of the rest of the neighborhood. 

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Promenade.
Because of the house´s geometry, programmatic relations between the more domestic spaces are produced; for example, between the workshop, the dining room and the family room is materialized a small south patio that is finally configured as a new way to meet and walk through the house. 

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Currently, the gardens of the house have been integrated with the adjacent park and the natural landscape of the hills, making their boundaries blur. Likewise, it is the house that defines its limits and the scope of protection of family privacy, regardless of fences or other normative obligations of the condominium. Indoor, the house is constantly looking at itself.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Chile
Cite: "House in Piedra Roja / 332 Arquitectos" [Casa en Piedra Roja / 332 Arquitectos] 28 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802273/house-in-piedra-roja-332-arquitectos/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »