House in Piedra Roja / 332 Arquitectos

+19

Architects 332 Arquitectos

Location Colina, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile

Architects in Charge Paola Adrovez, Rafael Bas y Daniel Díaz

Area 364.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Nico Saieh

Manufacturers Loading...

Landscape Cristobal Elgueta More Specs Less Specs

Architectural assignment.

This project in Piedra Roja is a house designed for a family consisting of a couple and their four children, two small children and two teenagers. Due to this assignment , the house should have rooms that allow and make compatible the different activities of its members, at the same time foster the convergence of the family group and its friends.

It was also a requirement that parents have some control over spaces in the house, understanding its spread dimensions.

In addition, the house had to be developed on one floor and take full advantage of the relationship with its surroundings and natural lighting through large windows.

The land and the location of the house.

The site adjoins a park that is part of the condominium, and within its almost triangular form, a good part of its boundaries are faces exposed to public spaces.

Therefore, the first design strategy was to extend the house as much as possible, in order to generate a protected border from the outside, where the main enclosures of the house will be located, in a succession of open volumes To the north, separated by small courtyards and interior planters. This would keep the house garden indoor and private, and all rooms open to this interior space.

The Algarrobo. (Prosopis chilensis)

On the site there is a large Algarrobo tree. Then, the house, along with being extended, was designed to give space to this tree and include it as an integral part of the project. The House´s family spaces are related directly to the algarrobo through terraces and windows.

Passive architecture.

Energy efficiency considerations were taken through passive architecture design, using ventilated skins (perimeter walls and decks), orientation to the north of the main enclosures, inclusion of landscaping as a tool to avoid overheating, study and application of Layers of thermal insulation, use of DVH Low-e, etc.

It emphasizes the projection of ceilings with eaves, according to the solar inclination in order to take care of the room´s sunning, which makes that the house is formally distinguished, without pretending, of the rest of the neighborhood.

Promenade.

Because of the house´s geometry, programmatic relations between the more domestic spaces are produced; for example, between the workshop, the dining room and the family room is materialized a small south patio that is finally configured as a new way to meet and walk through the house.

Currently, the gardens of the house have been integrated with the adjacent park and the natural landscape of the hills, making their boundaries blur. Likewise, it is the house that defines its limits and the scope of protection of family privacy, regardless of fences or other normative obligations of the condominium. Indoor, the house is constantly looking at itself.