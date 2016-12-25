World
  3. A Selection of Name-Based Architecture Memes

A Selection of Name-Based Architecture Memes

The world of architecture can be a serious place. Though the rest of the world holds quite a few stereotypes about architects, unfortunately none of them include us having a sense of humor—and perhaps that seriousness explains why one of the most popular memes involving architects isn't exactly favorable to the profession. Here at ArchDaily we thought we'd do just a little to correct that with some memes riffing on some of the profession's most beloved names—as our gift to the entire architectural profession. Read on to see what we've come up with, and don't forget to get involved with your own architecture funnies.

And, since we're talking about correcting architecture's meme situation, why don't we take another look at that old "classic" we mentioned earlier:

