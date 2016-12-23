World
  ArchDaily
  News
  Learn the Story Behind Alison & Peter Smithson's Brutalist Icon, Economist Plaza

Learn the Story Behind Alison & Peter Smithson's Brutalist Icon, Economist Plaza

Learn the Story Behind Alison & Peter Smithson's Brutalist Icon, Economist Plaza

In 2017, British news magazine The Economist will move to a new home, leaving behind its iconic home of 52 years, Economist Plaza.

The project represents the first major commission by British duo Alison and Peter Smithson, who would go on to have esteemed careers as champions of the Brutalist style. Located at 22 Ryder Street, not far from Hyde Park and Buckingham Palace, Economist Plaza marked a significant breakthrough in tall building design, replacing the traditional streetfront of a podium and tower design with stairs and a ramp leading to an elevated plaza from which 3 buildings would rise.

Watch the video above to learn the story behind the project, and read more about the legacy the Economist will leave behind, here.

News via the Economist.

Spotlight: Alison and Peter Smithson

News Videos
